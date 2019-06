PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicycle.

Police are currently on the scene, which has closed Buckeye Road between 15th Avenue and 17th Avenue.

Investigators say it was a motorized bike, and the rider went through a stop sign when they were hit by a pickup truck.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a helmet.

