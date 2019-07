PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are investigating a deadly crash near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say one vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

The area is closed while officers investigate. 91st. Avenue from Indian School Road to Columbus Avenue is closed. Avoid the area and use an alternate route.

91st Ave from Indian School Rd to Columbus Ave CLOSED for single-vehicle fatal collision into utility pole. @phoenixpolice investigating. Avoid the area and use an alternate route. #phxtraffic #FindTheBLUEinYou pic.twitter.com/KCmWc37V2K — Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) July 17, 2019

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay here for updates.