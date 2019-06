PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are investigating a double homicide near 19th Avenue and Dunlap.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday. Neighbors called reporting shots were fired.

Police say there are two victims, one adult and one unidentified. Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored, lifted truck leaving the scene.

A double homicide on Vogel near 19th Ave. @phoenixpolice on scene investigating. One victim is an adult man, but no identification on the second person. A dark-colored lifted pickup was seen leaving the area. Call PD if you have info. @FOX10Phoenix @CarmenMB_Fox10 #FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Ql6N6fkXip — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) June 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay here for updates.