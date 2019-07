PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police are investigating after a man died during a domestic dispute.

Police responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex near 19th and Peoria Avenues late Sunday night.

Officers say a 43-year-old man was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman when her two sons, 22 and 15-years-old, intervened. A physical struggle occurred and the sons noticed the man stopped breathing.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say the two sons are investigative leads but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.