PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police are investigating an incident of alleged misconduct by some of its officers after a video surfaced of them responding to a shoplifting incident.

Police say they were provided video on June 11 of officers taking two individuals into custody while investigating a shoplifting incident last month near 32nd Street and Roosevelt. It involved a man and a woman with two small children after the suspect vehicle was stopped not far from the scene of the theft.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the department said, "The Phoenix Police Department takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and for this reason, this incident is currently being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau."

Police say the two detained in the video were not charged.

The family will hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12 at Phoenix City Hall to address the incident.

*Warning explicit language is used.*

>>Phoenix Police Video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=695701937527285