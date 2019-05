PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police were involved in a shooting overnight near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police say an officer was in the area and noticed a suspicious car with a man and woman inside. The officer called for back up, and when they arrived the two people ran off.

One officer ran after the man, and investigators say the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it over his shoulder yelling for the officer to shoot him. The suspect ran into a strip mall where there were bystanders gathering.

"Now we've got a guy with a gun pointing at an officer yelling shoot me, and the people out here and the officer were concerned with their safety and that's when he fired his weapon," said Sergeant James Rothschild with the Phoenix Police Department.

After the suspect was shot, officers performed live-saving measures and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another officer had run after the woman and took her into custody, according to police.