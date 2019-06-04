< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Phoenix Police: Kitten stolen from Humane Society found; suspect arrested Phoenix Police: Kitten stolen from Humane Society found; suspect arrested
Posted Jun 10 2019 02:54PM MST
Video Posted Jun 10 2019 05:23PM MST
Updated Jun 10 2019 05:25PM MST fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Phoenix Police: Kitten stolen from Humane Society found; suspect arrested&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-kitten-stolen-from-humane-society-found-suspect-arrested" data-title="Phoenix Police: Kitten stolen from Humane Society found; suspect arrested" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-kitten-stolen-from-humane-society-found-suspect-arrested" addthis:title="Phoenix Police: Kitten stolen from Humane Society found; suspect arrested"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411887110.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411887110");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-kitten-stolen-from-humane-society-found-suspect-arrested">FOX 10 Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 02:54PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411887110"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 05:23PM MST<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 05:25PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411887110" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411887110-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411887110-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411887110-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Courtesy: Arizona Humane Society </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411887110-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ AHS Stolen Cat 1 060419"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Joan%20Ocampo%20Reyes%20061019_1560203827620.jpg_7378188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411887110-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Joan Ocampo Reyes 061019"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411887110-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Arizona Humane Society" title="KSAZ AHS Stolen Cat 1 060419"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Arizona Humane Society</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Joan%20Ocampo%20Reyes%20061019_1560203827620.jpg_7378188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Joan Ocampo Reyes" title="KSAZ Joan Ocampo Reyes 061019"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Joan Ocampo Reyes</p> </figcaption> </figure> style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/KSAZ%20Joan%20Ocampo%20Reyes%20061019_1560203827620.jpg_7378188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Joan Ocampo Reyes" title="KSAZ Joan Ocampo Reyes 061019"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-kitten-stolen-from-humane-society-found-suspect-arrested" data-title="Man accused of stealing kitten from facility" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-kitten-stolen-from-humane-society-found-suspect-arrested" addthis:title="Man accused of stealing kitten from facility" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-kitten-stolen-from-humane-society-found-suspect-arrested";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2010\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411887110" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines411887110' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/12-week-old-kitten-stolen-from-arizona-humane-society"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20AHS%20Stolen%20Cat%201%20060419_1559688717036.jpg_7351855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>12-week-old kitten stolen from Humane Society</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> Phoenix Police officials said Monday that an 18-year-old man has been arrested and accused of <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/12-week-old-kitten-stolen-from-arizona-humane-society" target="_blank"><strong>stealing a kitten from an Arizona Humane Society adoption facility</strong></a>.</p><p>The theft of 12-week-old Zeus, according to officials with the Arizona Humane Society, happened on June 4th, when the suspect entered the AHS' Sunnyslope Campus asking if there were any kittens for adoption. Ocampo Reyes later met Zeus, and when the adoption counselor stepped away from the meet and greet room to help get a question answered, volunteers then saw the suspect putting the kitten under his sweatshirt and run out of the facility.</p><p>According to Phoenix Police officials on Monday, the suspect, now identified as Joan Ocampo Reyes, turned himself into Phoenix Police on Friday, June 7, but did not give police information of where Zeus was at. Zeus was found on Monday, and was returned to the facility. Ocampo Reyes is facing theft charges.</p><p>"We were just in shock at the end of the day," said Bretta Nelson with the Arizona Humane Society. "It wasn't about finding this person. It was about finding this kitten."</p><p>"I do animal cruelty investigations, so my first thought was that the cat may have been taken for other purposes and that he was in harm's way, so I worked very hard on this case to locate this kitten," said Detective Heather Krimm with Phoenix Police.</p><p>For now, there are no changes to adoption procedures at the humane society.</p><p>"We trust out adopters that come in," said Nelson. "People, they just want to adopt. 