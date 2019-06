Phoenix Police say Dwayne Tyjuan Jamerson is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a nail salon.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Police officials announced Wednesday the arrest of a man in connection with an attempted robbery at a nail salon in West Phoenix that left a man dead.

According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon, 32-year-old Dwayne Tyjuan Jamerson has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on 1st degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

The shooting, Phoenix Police officials said, happened just after 9:00 a.m., at Idols Nail and Spa near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on June 5. Two people affiliated with the salon were inside at the time, and the person who was shot, 45-year-old Dung Tang, was first listed in extremely critical condition, but later died.

The other victim, identified by police as a 47-year-old woman, was not hurt. Police did not release the woman's identity.