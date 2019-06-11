< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Phoenix Police: Man arrested for West Phoenix nail salon murder Phoenix Police say Dwayne Tyjuan Jamerson is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a nail salon. class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Nail%20Salon%20Shooting%20Suspect%20060719_1559951810216.jpg_7365718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412354251-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Nail Salon Shooting Suspect 060719"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412354251-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item Phoenix Police say Dwayne Tyjuan Jamerson is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a nail salon. " title="KSAZ Dwayne Tyjuan Jamerson_1560273594047.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Nail%20Salon%20Shooting%20Suspect%20060719_1559951810216.jpg_7365718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department" title="KSAZ Nail Salon Shooting Suspect 060719"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-man-accused-of-murder-at-west-phoenix-nail-salon-arrested" data-title="Nail salon murder suspect arrested" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-man-accused-of-murder-at-west-phoenix-nail-salon-arrested" addthis:title="Nail salon murder suspect arrested" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-man-accused-of-murder-at-west-phoenix-nail-salon-arrested";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2010\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-man-accused-of-murder-at-west-phoenix-nail-salon-arrested">FOX 10 Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:17PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:20PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412354251" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines412354251' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/suspect-sought-after-man-shot-during-attempted-robbery-at-nail-salon"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/05/KSAZ%20nail%20salon%20shooting%206519_1559765271085.jpg_7355383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man dead following shooting at nail salon</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-releases-photo-of-suspect-in-deadly-nail-salon-shooting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/11/KSAZ%20Dwayne%20Tyjuan%20Jamerson_1560273594047.jpg_7383091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>PD identifies nail salon shooting suspect</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> Phoenix Police officials announced Wednesday the arrest of a man in connection with an attempted robbery at a nail salon in West Phoenix that left a man dead.</p><p>According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon, 32-year-old Dwayne Tyjuan Jamerson has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on 1st degree murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.</p><p>The shooting, Phoenix Police officials said, happened just after 9:00 a.m., at Idols Nail and Spa near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on June 5. Two people affiliated with the salon were inside at the time, and the person who was shot, 45-year-old Dung Tang, was first listed in extremely critical condition, but later died.</p><p>The other victim, identified by police as a 47-year-old woman, was not hurt. 