PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix police say a man has been arrested after he fired at an officer.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in in the area of 85th Avenue and McDowell Road early Wednesday morning.

As officers searched the area for over 40 minutes, one officer was fired upon one block over near 84th Lane and Berkley Road. The officer took cover behind a parked vehicle and a SWAT team was called in to rescue the officer.

Officers were able to pinpoint the home from where the shots were being fired and the suspect came out of the home and was arrested.

Two rifles were recovered from inside the suspect's home.

No one was injured and the suspect's identity has not been released.