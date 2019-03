PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Police officials say a man is dead, following a car crash in South Phoenix Thursday morning.

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon, the crash happened at around 7:21 a.m, on the 2400 block of W. Southern Avenue. The driver who died, identified as 25-year-old Keith Pounds Jr., was heading west on Southern Avenue in his 2002 Toyota SUV when the car crossed over the center of the road and into oncoming traffic. The Toyota SUV then collided with a 2018 Nissan SUV that was heading east. Pounds was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Phoenix Police identified the driver of the Nissan SUV as a 60-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries. The injuries, however, are not believed to be life-threatening. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the accident, but it is not known why the Toyota crossed over into oncoming traffic.