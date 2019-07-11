< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417533136" data-article-version="1.0">Phoenix Police: Mother arrested after 2-month-old baby suffered skull, jaw, leg, rib fractures</h1>
</header> id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Phoenix Police: Mother arrested after 2-month-old baby suffered skull, jaw, leg, rib fractures&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-mother-arrested-after-2-month-old-baby-suffered-skull-jaw-leg-rib-fractures" data-title="Phoenix Police: Mother arrested after 2-month-old baby suffered skull, jaw, leg, rib fractures" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-mother-arrested-after-2-month-old-baby-suffered-skull-jaw-leg-rib-fractures" addthis:title="Phoenix Police: Mother arrested after 2-month-old baby suffered skull, jaw, leg, rib fractures"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417533136.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417533136");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417533136-417533111"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20madeline%20rosa%20perez%20071119_1562861890897.jpg_7515024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20madeline%20rosa%20perez%20071119_1562861890897.jpg_7515024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20madeline%20rosa%20perez%20071119_1562861890897.jpg_7515024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20madeline%20rosa%20perez%20071119_1562861890897.jpg_7515024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20madeline%20rosa%20perez%20071119_1562861890897.jpg_7515024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Madeline Rosa-Perez" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Madeline Rosa-Perez</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417533136-417533111" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20madeline%20rosa%20perez%20071119_1562861890897.jpg_7515024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20madeline%20rosa%20perez%20071119_1562861890897.jpg_7515024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20madeline%20rosa%20perez%20071119_1562861890897.jpg_7515024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20madeline%20rosa%20perez%20071119_1562861890897.jpg_7515024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/11/KSAZ%20madeline%20rosa%20perez%20071119_1562861890897.jpg_7515024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Madeline Rosa-Perez" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Madeline Rosa-Perez</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 09:18AM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 09:23AM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> She initially stated that he accidentally bumped his head on a door to patrol officers. Investigators say in the second version of her story, she claimed the child had fallen out of a baby seat.</p><p>Officials said, "During an audio recorded interview with a detective, Madeline said she did not intend to have children at such a young age with her boyfriend of two years."</p><p>Since the child was born, once a week, Rosa-Perez receives assistance from an outside organization to care for him. She stated the baby has experienced Colic since birth, which causes him to cry and frequently wake up.</p><p>According to the police report on July 8, "Madeline said the child was excessively crying, possibly due to being Colic. The child was placed on the bed.. Madeline admitted to becoming frustrated at the child, throwing a full formula bottle, striking the child on the head."</p><p>The child's head began to swell and Rosa-Perez placed ice inside a hat he was wearing in an attempt to minimize the swelling.</p><p>Rosa-Perez said the child's biological father was working when the incident occurred and nobody else was at the home with her.</p><p>Police say she admitted to lying to hospital staff, officers and her aunt about the cause of the child's injuries, along with previously pulling the baby's arm and leg out of frustration when picking him up.</p><p>"Madeline also admitted to placing the child face down on the car seat which is attached to the stroller, pushing it back and forth aggressively, causing the child's head to move back and forth, when questioned about other injuries discovered on the child," per police.</p><p>The hospital's medical staff says the boy's jaw, skull, legs, and ribs were fractured.</p><p>Rosa-Perez was booked into jail on child abuse charges. 