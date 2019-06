Related Headlines Man dead following shooting at nail salon

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Police officials have released a photo of a person believed to be the suspect in a shooting at a nail salon that killed one person.

According to earlier statements by Phoenix police, the shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at Idols Nail and Spa near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Two people affiliated with the salon were inside at the time, and the person who was shot, 45-year-old Dung Tang, was first listed in extremely critical condition, but died Thursday.

The other victim, identified by police as a 47-year-old woman, was not hurt. Police did not release the woman's identity.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/