PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix police are searching for two people accused of shooting a man in an apparent road rage incident.

They say the victim stopped at a light near 49th Ave, causing the car behind him to stop as well. The occupants of that car began flashing their lights and rammed into the rear end of the victim's car.

The victim tried to get away from the area, but the suspects followed. When the victim tried to get out of his car, the suspects pulled up to him and threatened to fight him.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim while he tried to run away. He is expected to be OK.