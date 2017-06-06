< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418518306" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418518306" data-article-version="1.0">Phoenix reaches hottest temperature of 2019 so far on Tuesday; wreaks havoc on cars</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-reaches-hottest-temperature-of-2019-so-far-on-tuesday" addthis:title="Phoenix reaches hottest temperature of 2019 so far on Tuesday; wreaks havoc on cars"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418518306.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418518306");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418518306_418526143_141754"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418518306_418526143_141754";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418526143","video":"584927","title":"Phoenix%20reaches%20hottest%20temps%20of%202019%20so%20far%3B%20wreaks%20havoc%20on%20cars","caption":"Phoenix%20is%20having%20its%20hottest%20day%20of%20the%20year.%20FOX%2010%27s%20Bailey%20Miller%20reports%20on%20the%20heat%27s%20impact%20on%20cars%20in%20Phoenix.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FPhoenix_reaches_hottest_temps_of_2019_so_0_7527279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FPhoenix_reaches_hottest_temps_of_2019_so_far__wr_584927_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657926468%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DHPkc-BlQoaeetnx1PYB9Jgs7_Z4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fphoenix-reaches-hottest-temperature-of-2019-so-far-on-tuesday"}},"createDate":"Jul 16 2019 04:07PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418518306_418526143_141754",video:"584927",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Phoenix_reaches_hottest_temps_of_2019_so_0_7527279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Phoenix%2520is%2520having%2520its%2520hottest%2520day%2520of%2520the%2520year.%2520FOX%252010%2527s%2520Bailey%2520Miller%2520reports%2520on%2520the%2520heat%2527s%2520impact%2520on%2520cars%2520in%2520Phoenix.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/16/Phoenix_reaches_hottest_temps_of_2019_so_far__wr_584927_1800.mp4?Expires=1657926468&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=HPkc-BlQoaeetnx1PYB9Jgs7_Z4",eventLabel:"Phoenix%20reaches%20hottest%20temps%20of%202019%20so%20far%3B%20wreaks%20havoc%20on%20cars-418526143",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fphoenix-reaches-hottest-temperature-of-2019-so-far-on-tuesday"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new class="fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-reaches-hottest-temperature-of-2019-so-far-on-tuesday">Associated Press </a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-reaches-hottest-temperature-of-2019-so-far-on-tuesday">Bailey Miller, FOX 10 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:23PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418518306"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:07PM MST<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:09PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418518306-259176422"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418518306-259176422" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418518306" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (AP/FOX 10) --</strong> Phoenix is having its hottest day of the year.</p><p>The National Weather Service in Phoenix confirmed on social media Tuesday afternoon that the city's high temperature has hit 115 degrees.</p><p>The sweltering conditions prompted the agency to issue an excessive heat warning earlier in the day. It remains in effect until 8 p.m.</p><p>Residents are urged to take several precautions.</p><p>They include drinking water even when you're not thirsty, cutting down on time in the sun and avoiding outdoor activity in the afternoon.</p><p>Officials also are reminding people to not leave children or pets in their cars.</p><p>As far as cars are concerned, the heat is wreaking havoc on these machines, and AAA is responding to a higher than normal number of calls on Tuesday.</p><p>According to AAA's spokesperson, the increase in calls is all due to the heats. </p><p>Tow truck driver Vince Lombardi started his first call of the day by heading to a broken down Corolla</p><p>"I should be arriving in around 15 to 20 minutes," said Lombardi.</p><p>Once he arrived, Lombardi assessed the damage. He got the driver out of the heat with a cold water bottle, and then loads the car onto the back of the rig, straps it down, and gets it to the shop.</p><p>This is one of almost 1,000 calls Tuesday in the state.</p><p>"Summertime is our busiest time of year," said AAA Arizona spokesperson Michelle Donati.</p><p>Donati said in May, their drivers responded to 600 to 700 calls. Now, in the heat of the summer, they are responding to as many as 900 a day.</p><p>"A lot of the break downs are a result of heat-related failures," said Donati.</p><p>Donati said the key factor is car batteries. She said they don't last longer than two years in the Arizona heat. Donati also said they are seeing a lot of under-inflated tires on their calls, which can cause a blowout.</p><p>"When you break down in the summer in Arizona, it can go from being an inconvenience to actually being a dangerous situation, quickly," said Donati, who went on to add that they have more of their drivers out on the road currently, in order to make sure no one gets stranded for long.</p><p>People who are driving by an AAA truck driver should make sure to slow down and give enough space.</p><hr><p><em>The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.</em></p><p><em>You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">FOX 10 Phoenix weather page</a>.</em></p><p><em>You can also get the latest weather updates by downloading the FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on the <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-10-weather/id575220932?mt=8" target="_blank">Apple App Store (for Apple iOS devices)</a> as well as on <a class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-science-center-celebrates-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-11" title="Arizona Science Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11" data-articleId="418473278" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Arizona Science Center is inviting the public down to have some fun with the rockets." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona Science Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 12:42PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:43PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Arizona Science Center is inviting the public down to have some fun with the rockets.</p><p>From finger fling rockets to Alka-Seltzer explosions, the Arizona Science Center is your mission control for the global rocket launch initiative.</p><p>"We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing," said Sari Custer the Chief Scientist. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-police-asking-for-public-s-help-in-identifying-body-of-man-found-in-tempe-town-lake" title="Tempe Police asking for public's help in identifying body of man found in Tempe Town Lake" data-articleId="418528210" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Tempe%20Town%20Lake%20deceased%20man%20sketch%20071619_1563318795818.jpg_7527344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Tempe%20Town%20Lake%20deceased%20man%20sketch%20071619_1563318795818.jpg_7527344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Tempe%20Town%20Lake%20deceased%20man%20sketch%20071619_1563318795818.jpg_7527344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Tempe%20Town%20Lake%20deceased%20man%20sketch%20071619_1563318795818.jpg_7527344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Tempe%20Town%20Lake%20deceased%20man%20sketch%20071619_1563318795818.jpg_7527344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Tempe Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tempe Police asking for public's help in identifying body of man found in Tempe Town Lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:15PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Tempe Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was recovered from Tempe Town Lake on July 10.</p><p>According to a flyer released Tuesday, police were called out to the lake at around 12:58 p.m. for a report of a dead person in the water. The man, who was recovered from the lake, is described as an African-American man about 25 to 40 years old, 6' 2" tall, weighing 160 lbs, with short dark hair, a dark "petite goatee" on the chin, scars on his right shoulder and his right wrist, and no tattoos.</p><p>Anyone with information on the man's identity should call Tempe Police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/amber-alert-issued-out-of-pinal-county" title="AMBER Alert issued for 2 children taken from DCS; may be headed towards Mississippi, Louisiana" data-articleId="418505498" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/AMBER_Alert_issued_for_2_children_out_of_0_7527443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/AMBER_Alert_issued_for_2_children_out_of_0_7527443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/AMBER_Alert_issued_for_2_children_out_of_0_7527443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/AMBER_Alert_issued_for_2_children_out_of_0_7527443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/AMBER_Alert_issued_for_2_children_out_of_0_7527443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officials with ADOT say an AMBER Alert has been issued Tuesday. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AMBER Alert issued for 2 children taken from DCS; may be headed towards Mississippi, Louisiana</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:40PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:04PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- An AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday for two parents who took their children from DCS.</p><p>Florence Police say two-year-old Blaze Kirkley and four-month-old Ryder Kirkley were taken around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. It should be noted that Ryder is three days away from turning five months old, as of Tuesday.</p><p>According to authorities, there is probable cause for arrest on their parents, Melissa Joy Gladden, 34, and Jerry Jay Kirkley, 34.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/wasp-spray-being-used-as-alternative-to-meth-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_bugspraysstorefile_071619_1563320080200_7527368_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An aisle at a store containing bug sprays and repellents is shown in a file photo. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="getty_bugspraysstorefile_071619_1563320080200-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wasp spray being used as alternative to meth, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/started-spreading-up-my-leg-woman-gets-flesh-eating-bacteria-after-swimming-at-virginia-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Virginia%20beach%20-%20Amanda%20Edwards%20leg_1563314358310.jpg_7527140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A photo shows the infection in Amanda Edwards' leg. The Virginia resident was prescribed antibiotics as part of her treatment. (Photo credit: Amanda Edwards)" title="Virginia beach - Amanda Edwards leg_1563314358310.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Started spreading up my leg': Woman gets flesh-eating bacteria after swimming at Virginia beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/a-special-ring-man-who-found-64-year-old-wedding-band-on-florida-beach-is-in-search-of-its-owner"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/missing%20ring_1563315041663.png_7527099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mark DesErmia is looking for the (owner of this) ring with the inscription "Oldulia," dated Christmas 1955. (Photo by Mark DesErmia)" title="missing ring_1563315041663.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘A special ring': Man who found 64-year-old wedding band on Florida beach is in search of its owner</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-reaches-hottest-temperature-of-2019-so-far-on-tuesday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Heat and Sun 060617"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Phoenix reaches hottest temperature of 2019 so far on Tuesday; wreaks havoc on cars</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 