SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A new art exhibit in Scottsdale aims to get people thinking, as well as getting them involved.

The exhibition, called Mutual Reality: Art on the Edge of Technology, is at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA). The exhibit features cutting-edge pieces that are meant to get people thinking.

"We are really trying to show a large scope of what's available, what the possibilities are, and then, maybe get you thinking about what else can be possible with art and technology," said curator Julie Ganas.