PHOENIX (FOX 10) — With several brush fires that have already popped up in the Valley, the City of Phoenix is taking no chances this July 4 holiday and will be closing popular hiking trails early.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department will restrict vehicle access to trailheads located in the city's desert parks and mountain preserves on July 4 starting at 3 p.m.

The fire ban that started on May 1 is still in effect.

Park Rangers will close entrance gates at 3 p.m. to the following:

Camelback Mountain

Deem Hills Recreation Area

Papago Park, Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area

Phoenix Mountains Preserve

Phoenix Sonoran Preserve

North Mountain Park

Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area

South Mountain Park/Preserve. Additionally, the upper lookouts in South Mountain Park/Preserve will be emptied and closed at 1 p.m.

Also, the following regulations will be in place for these areas on July 4:

No fireworks

No open fires

No charcoal fires, even in picnic areas (gas grills are allowed)

No smoking outside of a vehicle

No alcoholic beverages

No glass

For more information on the closures and regulations, click here.