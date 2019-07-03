< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Phoenix to close hiking trails early on Fourth of July 03 2019 08:13AM <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:20AM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:32AM MST</span></p> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/arizona-news/phoenix-to-close-hiking-trails-early-on-fourth-of-july";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416093127" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> — With several brush fires that have already popped up in the Valley, the City of Phoenix is taking no chances this July 4 holiday and will be closing popular hiking trails early. </p> <p>The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department will restrict vehicle access to trailheads located in the city's desert parks and mountain preserves on July 4 starting at 3 p.m. </p> <p>The fire ban that started on May 1 is still in effect.</p> <p>Park Rangers will close entrance gates at 3 p.m. to the following:</p> <ul> <li>Camelback Mountain</li> <li>Deem Hills Recreation Area</li> <li>Papago Park, Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area</li> <li>Phoenix Mountains Preserve</li> <li>Phoenix Sonoran Preserve</li> <li>North Mountain Park</li> <li>Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area</li> <li>South Mountain Park/Preserve. Additionally, the upper lookouts in South Mountain Park/Preserve will be emptied and closed at 1 p.m.</li> </ul> <p>Also, the following regulations will be in place for these areas on July 4:</p> <ul> <li>No fireworks</li> <li>No open fires</li> <li>No charcoal fires, even in picnic areas (gas grills are allowed)</li> <li>No smoking outside of a vehicle</li> <li>No alcoholic beverages</li> <li>No glass</li> </ul> <p><a href="https://www.phoenix.gov/news/parks/2366" target="_blank">For more information on the closures and regulations, click here.</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Arizona News Stories

ADOT: Ramp on L-101 to US 60 SB closed after truck fire
Posted Jul 03 2019 06:41AM MST
Updated Jul 03 2019 08:11AM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The ramp from L-101 southbound to US 60 eastbound remains closed due to a truck fire, according to ADOT. Officials say a dump truck lost a tire and hit the barrier wall causing the truck to go up in flames. The driver is out and has minor injuries.

PD: 13-year-old dead after accidental shooting
Posted Jul 02 2019 12:21PM MST
Updated Jul 03 2019 07:44AM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police say a 13-year-old boy is dead after his 16-year-old friend accidentally shot him with a handgun. Police say 13-year-old Arthur Miles was lying on the floor of a 16-year-old friend's bedroom when his friend entered the room with a handgun he recently obtained. data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/KSAZ%20truck%20fire%20070319_1562161313506.jpg_7471924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/KSAZ%20truck%20fire%20070319_1562161313506.jpg_7471924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/KSAZ%20truck%20fire%20070319_1562161313506.jpg_7471924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/KSAZ%20truck%20fire%20070319_1562161313506.jpg_7471924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/KSAZ%20truck%20fire%20070319_1562161313506.jpg_7471924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ADOT: Ramp on L-101 to US 60 SB closed after truck fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 06:41AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:11AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The ramp from L-101 southbound to US 60 eastbound remains closed due to a truck fire, according to ADOT.</p><p>Officials say a dump truck lost a tire and hit the barrier wall causing the truck to go up in flames. The driver is out and has minor injuries. The 16-year-old admitted to messing around with the gun, which resulted in Miles being shot. Miles was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The 16-year-old is currently being held at the Maricopa Juvenile Court Center.

APS: Power mostly restored following deadly fire in downtown Phoenix
Posted Jul 03 2019 05:43AM MST
Updated Jul 03 2019 05:55AM MST
PHOENIX (FOX) — Power has been restored to almost all the buildings affected by a deadly electrical fire in downtown Phoenix. Arizona Public Service says that as of Tuesday night three of the four customers impacted now have full power. This includes the Phoenix Municipal Building, the Maricopa County Administrative Building, and the Phoenix Convention Center South Hall. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>APS: Power mostly restored following deadly fire in downtown Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 05:43AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 05:55AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX) — Power has been restored to almost all the buildings affected by a deadly electrical fire in downtown Phoenix. </p><p>Arizona Public Service says that as of Tuesday night three of the four customers impacted now have full power. This includes the Phoenix Municipal Building, the Maricopa County Administrative Building, and the Phoenix Convention Center South Hall. </p><p>The Well Fargo building needs more work before power can be fully restored. APS is working with them to install backup generators until permanent repairs can be made. Phoenix to close hiking trails early on Fourth of July
Missing Denton 2-year-old found dead in neighbor's SUV
PD: 13-year-old dead after accidental shooting
Dangerous heat advisory in effect for Central Florida, heat index could reach 110 degrees class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/PD__13_year_old_dies_in_accidental_shoot_0_7472029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PD__13_year_old_dies_in_accidental_shoot_0_20190703144304"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PD: 13-year-old dead after accidental shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/dangerous-heat-advisory-in-effect-for-central-florida-heat-index-could-reach-110-degrees"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/heat%20advirr_1562148840540.png_7470947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img 