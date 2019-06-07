< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Phoenix to vote on light rail expansion in August PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- In August, Phoenix voters will vote on a light rail expansion. Now, the push is on from people for and against the project to get their message out.

The project would expand light rail service from Central Phoenix south to Baseline Road, along Central Avenue. This ballot proposition had gone to a judge, as many propositions do, but the group pushing this won their appeal. Now, voters can decide whether or not to keep the light rail going.

The group opposing light rail expansion, Building A Better Phoenix, celebrated in South Phoenix after their ballot initiative, Proposition 105, will go to a vote in August following a green light from the appeals court.

Prop 105 would kill light rail expansion, including projects that are ongoing. The funds would be re-allocated. Many members of Building A Better Phoenix said their main concern was about businesses not being able to stay open during expansion construction.

"The citizens of Phoenix will have their opportunity to really say what they want to say," said ___. "Now, it's the citizens who have a choice, and not the politicians."

"I think it's healthy to have the debate in the City of Phoenix," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "Voters have voted three times to support the light rail, and I'm confident they'll do it again in August."

Mayor Gallego has been a supporter of the project. She said the city has learned from construction they've already done, and that could help businesses affected by the expansion.

"Construction is difficult. I completely understand why they have concerns," said Mayor Gallego. More Arizona News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A week-long Scottsdale Fire teen academy wrapped up on Friday. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teens graduate By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 03:48PM MST
Updated Jun 07 2019 06:19PM MST SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A week-long Scottsdale Fire teen academy wrapped up on Friday.

The academy features a few dozen teens with hands-on training and a real understanding of what it takes to work as a first responder every day.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports. PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- New information on a deadly crash involving a Phoenix fire truck and pickup truck have emerged.

Since the crash in April, FOX 10 has repeatedly reached out to Phoenix Fire and Phoenix Police for more information on the deadly crash. No one is willing to talk, citing the fact the investigation is still ongoing.

The young family was riding in a pickup when they collided with the fire truck. None of the firefighters were seriously injured. Initially, representatives of Phoenix Police told FOX 10 the fire truck had its lights and sirens on at the time of the collision. Now, they will only say it is under investigation. PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico.

The President announced his decision in two tweets made on his verified Twitter account.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Phoenix_to_vote_on_light_rail_expansion__0_7366011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Phoenix_to_vote_on_light_rail_expansion__0_7366011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Phoenix_to_vote_on_light_rail_expansion__0_7366011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Phoenix_to_vote_on_light_rail_expansion__0_7366011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Phoenix to vote on light rail expansion in August</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/teens-graduate-from-scottsdale-fire-teen-academy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teens graduate from Scottsdale Fire teen academy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/newlywed-plunges-to-her-death-while-video-recording-husband-beating-her" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bradley&#x20;Jenkins&#x2c;&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;Allissa&#x20;Jenkins&#x20;&#x28;n&#x26;eacute&#x3b;e&#x20;Martin&#x29;&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/source-driver-of-fire-truck-involved-in-deadly-april-crash-is-the-nephew-of-phoenix-s-fire-chief" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Source__Driver_of_fire_truck_involved_in_0_7365920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Source__Driver_of_fire_truck_involved_in_0_7365920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Source__Driver_of_fire_truck_involved_in_0_7365920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Source__Driver_of_fire_truck_involved_in_0_7365920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Source__Driver_of_fire_truck_involved_in_0_7365920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Source: Driver of fire truck involved in deadly April crash is the nephew of Phoenix's Fire Chief</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants 