PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- In August, Phoenix voters will vote on a light rail expansion. Now, the push is on from people for and against the project to get their message out.

The project would expand light rail service from Central Phoenix south to Baseline Road, along Central Avenue. This ballot proposition had gone to a judge, as many propositions do, but the group pushing this won their appeal. Now, voters can decide whether or not to keep the light rail going.

The group opposing light rail expansion, Building A Better Phoenix, celebrated in South Phoenix after their ballot initiative, Proposition 105, will go to a vote in August following a green light from the appeals court.

Prop 105 would kill light rail expansion, including projects that are ongoing. The funds would be re-allocated. Many members of Building A Better Phoenix said their main concern was about businesses not being able to stay open during expansion construction.

"The citizens of Phoenix will have their opportunity to really say what they want to say," said ___. "Now, it's the citizens who have a choice, and not the politicians."

"I think it's healthy to have the debate in the City of Phoenix," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "Voters have voted three times to support the light rail, and I'm confident they'll do it again in August."

Mayor Gallego has been a supporter of the project. She said the city has learned from construction they've already done, and that could help businesses affected by the expansion.

"Construction is difficult. I completely understand why they have concerns," said Mayor Gallego. "We've learned from every major infrastructure project we've done, we've started business assistance earlier and added more of it."