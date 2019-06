PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A one-of-a-kind photo exhibit is opening in Downtown Phoenix honoring the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. The exhibit is called "Celebrating the Life of Chester Bennington" and it showcases photos that have never been seen before - until this year.

Singer Chester Bennington passed away in 2017 after taking his own life. There are so many photos of him captured over the years by his friend and photographer Jim Louvau. Now, Louvau is displaying the photos for the first time at monOrchid on Roosevelt Row.

Louvau took us through some of the memories he's shared with Bennington. "I feel like this brings back a lot of memories," he said.

Louvau and Bennington's friendship blossomed back in the early 2000s. They both started out as musicians and Louvau would later go on to focus more on photography. Bennington was his main subject and different aspects of his personality were captured through the lens.

"I feel like you can see a lot of our friendship coming through in these photos," said Louvau. "Some of them are really silly, some of them are serious, [and] some of them are melancholy looking. There's a lot to take away from these photos."

So many photos were taken throughout the years - many of them have never been seen before, until now.

"When I started to do the exhibits, I really had to try to go through them and I found a bunch of stuff that I had initially skimmed over," Louvau said. "[I'm] trying to take the emotional part out of it and [I'm] kind of looking at it as a photography standpoint. It was kind of how I got through it."

But it was something he wanted to do for his dear friend that he'll forever miss.

"Being able to do this for him as a way for me to honor him and to do a thank you not only to him, but to his family and to his fans," Louvau said.

The exhibit opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. Louvau will be there. Tickets are $35 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit 320 Changes Direction, which is geared toward bringing awareness to mental health.