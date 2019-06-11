SALT RIVER PIMA MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - On Tuesday morning, Great Wolf Lodge announced an earlier opening date and an all-new water slide for its location on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.
The highly-anticipated, family-friendly resort is now slated to open on September 27, 2019. This is a few weeks earlier than its original date of Oct. 17.
The new opening date was announced during a sneak peek media tour with Great Wolf's Chief Exective Officer, Murray Hennessy. He also announced a brand-new slide called the "Diamondback Drop." Riders can expect four-person, high-speed raft ride with 360 degree turns.