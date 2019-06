PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A plane has crashed on a roadway near the area of 31st Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon.

According to information released by Cpt. Danny Gile with Phoenix Fire, the small passenger plane crashed and caught fire near the intersection. The pilot, identified as a 50-year-old man, was the only one onboard. The man suffered 2nd and 3rd-degree burns and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane, a single-engine Mooney M20, crashed under unknown circumstances at around 3:00 p.m., and an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take place.

As a result of the crash, Phoenix Police officials said Deer Valley Road will be closed for an extended period of time between 31st and 35th Avenues.

