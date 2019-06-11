PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Tuesday saw some of the hottest temperatures the Valley has experienced so far in 2019, with temperatures climbing to dangerous levels.

With the hot weather, what a lot of people don't think about is how damaging the heat can be for car tires. Most people judge the condition of their tires by looking at the tread, but experts said people should also be keeping a close eye on the air pressure.

"Check your air pressure, check your air pressure," said Kim Sigman with Community Tire Pros.