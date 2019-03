ELOY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police say a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car while jogging on a road south of the Valley.

According to Eloy police, Brandon Diaz was jogging on Tumbleweed Road at around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday night when he was hit by a car.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the collision and called 911.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

A makeshift memorial on the side of Tumbleweed Rd in Eloy, where a 15 yo Vista Grande student was hit and killed by a car last night #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/DLG2K7BqqR — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) February 28, 2019

A fundraiser to cover the cost of Diaz's funeral has been scheduled for Friday, March 1 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 930 E. Florence Boulevard in Casa Grande.