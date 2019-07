PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Several people are in custody for question, following what police describe as a "shootout" in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 3rd Avenue and Osborn. FOX 10 has learned that one person is dead, and another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

BREAKING: Phoenix PD giving an update on a shooting near 3rd Ave & Osborn. Police describe it as a "shootout". Three adult males shot total. One pronounced dead on scene, one taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a third with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/eeUjoMyoB9 — Justin | FOX 10 (@HaugesagFOX10) July 16, 2019

1 person dead, 1 in critical condition after a shootout in these apartments near 3rd Avenue & Osborn. Several people in custody for questioning. #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/dBpc5zGzGa — Danielle Miller FOX10 (@Fox10Danielle) July 16, 2019

Shots fired at 3rd Avenue Palms Apartment Complex near Clarendon and 3rd Ave. Police is still on scene investigating. #FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/DM9dEIirzZ — EduardoSantiagoFOX10 (@esantiagoFOX10) July 16, 2019

Authorities investigating possible shooting with multiple victims 3rd Ave & Osborn, Police could be seen detaining one female ⁦@PHXFire⁩ ⁦@phoenixpolice⁩ #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/ficAOnB8wF — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) July 16, 2019

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.