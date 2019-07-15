PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Police officials said they are still looking for a driver who crashed into two young men in two separate hit-and-runs over the weekend.
The victims, 17-year-old Nestor Lopez and 28-year-old Edgar Ferral-Lopez, were both killed. Now, two families are seeking justice.
Ferral-Lopez was following traffic laws when he entering the intersection on a green light, but his car was hit by a red-light runner. Moments before the 1997 Lincoln Town Car plowed into Ferral-Lopez's Scion, the same Town Car struck and killed Lopez, as he was crossing 43rd Avenue. The speeding car kept going, leaving Lopez to die on the street.