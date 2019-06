PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Several members of the Phoenix Police Athletic Club rowed Thursday morning to honor fallen Sacramento Police officer Tara O'Sullivan.

The group has done this type of row several times to honor other fallen officers, and an organizer said while he wishes they never had to do this type of row, it's important for them to pay their respects somehow.

"It's important for us to show the support so people know that they're not alone, and that they have support across the country. Across the world really," said Rob Sandoval.

The club took over Truhit Fitness in Ahwatukee Thursday morning for a rowing workout.

"It adds meaning to our meters," said Sandoval. "We're getting a workout in and staying in shape for our jobs, and we're also doing it in a way where we can honor one of our fallen."

O'Sullivan, 26, was tragically shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Although none of the members knew O'Sullivan personally, they say rowing thousands of meters in her honor was the least they could do.

"The reason why we picked this distance is because Tara had six months of service with the Sacramento Police Department and her badge number is 349, so we're doing 6,349 meters (~3.94 miles)," said Sandoval.

The gym's owner donating the gym space to show her support.

"If you get hurt or if you get into an accident or if something happens, they're there and they show up and they do take care of the community, and I think a lot of that perspective has been lost," said Jessica Stout.

The group also rowed to honor Phoenix police officer Paul Rutherford, who passed away in March. They rowed 6,403 meters (~3.97 miles), which was Rutherford's badge number.