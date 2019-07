Brandon Andres Bautista Torres Brandon Andres Bautista Torres

GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Police officials said a Glendale man shot and killed his girlfriend and her young daughter, and then made up a story about how they were killed.

The suspect's sister called police, which led to the suspect's arrest. According to court documents, it took the suspect three hours to call police after he allegedly was in a fight with a homeless man who broke into the home.

The man, 24-year-old Brandon Andres Bautista Torres, told police he left the home and went to his parents because he was afraid the unknown man would return. All the while, his biological son was with him.

In court, Torres shook his head and looked down, as he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Court documents detailed what happened inside a home, where a 19-year-old mother and her daughter were killed. The daughter was set to celebrate her fifth birthday on July 1, according to court documents.

Torres reportedly told police a man broke into their house on N. 61st Lane in Glendale. A struggle began, and shots eventually rang out, leaving a mom and her daughter dead. The man then ran out the home.

Court documents, however, are telling different stories. In one instance, Torres called a friend who told police that Torres attempted to clean up blood and covered both bodies with a sheet, packed up his biological son and drove him to his parent's house in Surprise. The witness told police that he threw his gun away because it was unregistered.

Torres, meanwhile, denied those allegations, saying the man took his gun after the shooting.