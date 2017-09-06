Police investigate shooting involving off-duty Casa Grande police officer

- An investigation into a shooting involving an off-duty Casa Grande police officer remains underway, as the suspect is found with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Phoenix area.

According to a statement released by Casa Grande Police Wednesday afternoon, the incident happened at approximately 10:00 a.m., near Villago Parkway and Ocean Breeze Way. The off-duty officer, identified as 40-year-old Robert Price, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and leg.

In addition, another victim, identified as 39-year-old civilian Yvette Rodriguez, was found with a gunshot wound to the upper back.

Both victims, according to police, were flown to Phoenix area hospitals with serious injuries, but they are now in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso, allegedly fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

#CGPD OIS update- 2 victims, outstanding suspect Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso 37 yoa. Fled in unknown vehicle #CasaGrande pic.twitter.com/b2xJlv1obM — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) September 6, 2017

The search for Rodriguez-Fregoso, according to Casa Grande Police, later expanded to the Phoenix area, based on information and intelligence gathered through various sources.

Rodriguez-Fregoso was later located by the United States Marshals Service Arizona Wanted Task Force on the westbound lanes of Loop 202, in the San Tan Valley. Rodriguez-Fregoso, according to the statement, was found inside a white sedan dead, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While Casa Grande Police will continue to be the lead investigating agency on the Casa Grande incident, Mesa Police will investigate Rodriguez-Fregoso's death on the Loop 202.