PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

"An adult male was pronounced deceased on scene. An adult female was transported to a local hospital and her injuries are critical, but it appears she will survive," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson.

Thompson says traffic will be shut down in all directions at the intersection during the investigation.

No names have been released in this case.

