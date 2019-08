Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in west Phoenix. Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in west Phoenix.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police are investigating a homicide after they say a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a west Phoenix apartment complex.

According to Phoenix police, the body of 41-year-old Gwen Dancil was found near 27th Avenue and Roosevelt just before 2 a.m.

"The fire department personnel responded, they declared who we believe is an adult female on scene deceased," Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.

Detectives spent much of the morning searching for evidence, gathering clues and trying to get more information about people they were told were running from the scene.

"Obviously, this is a gunshot," Sgt. Thompson said. "Are there any casings? Are there any bullets? Is there any blood evidence? Is there anything that will lead them to the suspect or suspects in this case?"

Police say witnesses heard gunshots in the area before the body was found.

"No, I didn't hear no argument, I just heard gunshots. That's it," a witness said.

"I looked out the window, but I didn't see nothing, my window is on the other side," another witness said.

Witnesses are cooperating with police and telling them what they know in an effort to help solve the case.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

