<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420963985" data-article-version="1.0">Police: Man charged with attempted murder after car slammed into West Phoenix home</h1>
</header> 29 2019 07:01PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/police-man-charged-with-attempted-murder-after-car-slammed-into-west-phoenix-home">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 02:53PM MST</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-420963985"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 07:01PM MST<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 07:18PM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/KSAZ%20Ricardo%20Munoz%20072919_1564437130539.jpg_7557913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/KSAZ%20Ricardo%20Munoz%20072919_1564437130539.jpg_7557913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/KSAZ%20Ricardo%20Munoz%20072919_1564437130539.jpg_7557913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/KSAZ%20Ricardo%20Munoz%20072919_1564437130539.jpg_7557913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/KSAZ%20Ricardo%20Munoz%20072919_1564437130539.jpg_7557913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ricardo Munoz" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ricardo Munoz</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420963985-420964324" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/KSAZ%20Ricardo%20Munoz%20072919_1564437130539.jpg_7557913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/KSAZ%20Ricardo%20Munoz%20072919_1564437130539.jpg_7557913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/KSAZ%20Ricardo%20Munoz%20072919_1564437130539.jpg_7557913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/KSAZ%20Ricardo%20Munoz%20072919_1564437130539.jpg_7557913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/KSAZ%20Ricardo%20Munoz%20072919_1564437130539.jpg_7557913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ricardo Munoz" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Ricardo Munoz</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420963985" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines420963985' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/fire-officials-1-year-old-child-hurt-after-car-crashes-into-home"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/21/1_year_old_child_hurt_after_car_crashes__0_7538375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>1-year-old child hurt after car crashes into home</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> Phoenix Police officials say a 20-year-old has been booked into jail on multiple charges following a crash that left three people seriously hurt.</p><p>In a statement released Monday afternoon, police say Ricardo Munoz was released from the hospital on Saturday, and has been booked into jail on multiple charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, child abuse, and endangerment.</p><p>Police say the incident happened on the night of Sunday, July 21, when Munoz and his 17-year-old wife had an argument at a local grocery store. Munoz reportedly got angry after his wife asked him to help lift some water at the store.</p><p>Munoz's wife told police that Munoz began verbally abuse her before driving erratically, with Munoz reportedly telling his wife "I'm ging to kill you. We are going to die" before Munoz intentionally drove the car into an occupied home near the 4500 block of N. 87th Avenue.</p><p>The home was occupied at the time of the incident, according to police, but no one inside the home were hurt. Munoz, along with the wife and their two-year-old daughter, all suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.</p><p>According to police, Munoz was driving at nearly 90 mph (ca. 145 km/h) at one point.</p><p>I had just got home from work. I was chilling having a beer and I hear 'boom' around 8:00 [p.m.] or so," said Stefan Arias, who lives in the area where the crash happened. Fox Restaurant Concepts sold to The Cheesecake Factory

By Chris Pena

Posted Jul 31 2019 05:49PM MST
Updated Jul 31 2019 06:17PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Valley-based company behind popular restaurants like Culinary Dropout, North Italia, and Flower Child has been sold to The Cheesecake Factory.

Fox Restaurant Concepts, owned by Sam Fox, has agreed to be acquired by The Cheesecake Factory for $308 million. Fox will continue to lead the company and their headquarters will remain here in the Valley. "Since making our initial minority investments in North Italia and Flower Child in 2016, we have not only helped fuel the growth of both brands, but also developed a deep relationship with Sam Fox at Fox Restaurant Concepts," said David Overton, chairman and chief executive officer of The Cheesecake Factory, Inc. "We realized the true potential of this relationship as we worked through the integration process for our planned acquisition of North Italia. It became evident that the combination of two of the most experiential and entrepreneurial restaurant companies could drive greater value as one organization." Talking Stick Resort Arena renovation efforts mean Arizona Rattlers will have to play in Glendale

By Matt Galka, FOX 10

Posted Jul 31 2019 05:55PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It looks like the Arizona Rattlers are on the move from Downtown Phoenix to the West Valley.

The Rattlers have taken home a total of six championships since they started playing in the early 90s in Downtown Phoenix, but will play out of Glendale instead due to renovations at Talking Stick Resort Arena. They'll be playing out of Glendale.

"Season tickets. I miss very few games, I miss very few games," said Michael Smallwood, who has been rolling with the rattlers since almost the beginning of the franchise. CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police say the bodies of a man and woman have been found in two different locations in Casa Grande.

Casa Grande Police tells us the man's body was discovered around 6 a.m. along Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Val Vista Boulevard. They say someone driving by spotted the body and immediately called the ce.

CGPD is investigating the discovery of a deceased male on the side of the road in the area of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Val Vista Boulevard. The subject has not been identified yet. (Photo illustration by Carol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" title="EquifaxYouWontBeGetting125_Banner_Getty_1564622267664-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FTC says it's likely that no one is getting that $125 Equifax settlement payout</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/watch-lightning-strikes-ground-outside-st-pete-clearwater-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-DEPUTIES FARM AID 5_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Watch: Lightning strikes ground outside St. Pete-Clearwater airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/-fire-pantaleo-chant-in-democratic-debate-get-protesters-ejected"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/protesters%20arrested1_1564620346203.jpg_7564116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="protesters arrested1_1564620346203.jpg-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protest chants interrupt candidates at Democratic Debate's night 2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/ohio-man-allegedly-uses-demand-note-with-full-name-address-to-rob-bank"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michael Harrell, 54, allegedly tried ordering a teller to hand over the cash from a U.S. Bank location in Cleveland around 11 a.m. Monday, according to the FBI. (Photo Courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI via WJW)" title="CLEVELAND FBI MAN DEMAND NOTE THUMB_1564617450384.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fox-restaurant-concepts-sold-to-the-cheesecake-factory" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/31/KSAZ%20Sam%20Fox%20073119_1564620880390.jpg_7564120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/31/KSAZ%20Sam%20Fox%20073119_1564620880390.jpg_7564120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/31/KSAZ%20Sam%20Fox%20073119_1564620880390.jpg_7564120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/31/KSAZ%20Sam%20Fox%20073119_1564620880390.jpg_7564120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/31/KSAZ%20Sam%20Fox%20073119_1564620880390.jpg_7564120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fox Restaurant Concepts sold to The Cheesecake Factory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/watch-lightning-strikes-ground-outside-st-pete-clearwater-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Watch: Lightning strikes ground outside St. Pete-Clearwater airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/talking-stick-resort-arena-renovation-efforts-mean-arizona-rattlers-will-have-to-play-in-glendale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/14/5D4C3A837ABB4106BC810DEC0A26A4C9_1542256138614_6406807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/14/5D4C3A837ABB4106BC810DEC0A26A4C9_1542256138614_6406807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/14/5D4C3A837ABB4106BC810DEC0A26A4C9_1542256138614_6406807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/14/5D4C3A837ABB4106BC810DEC0A26A4C9_1542256138614_6406807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/14/5D4C3A837ABB4106BC810DEC0A26A4C9_1542256138614_6406807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Talking&#x20;Stick&#x20;Resort&#x20;Arena&#x2c;&#x20;located&#x20;in&#x20;Downtown&#x20;Phoenix&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Talking Stick Resort Arena renovation efforts mean Arizona Rattlers will have to play in Glendale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/-fire-pantaleo-chant-in-democratic-debate-get-protesters-ejected" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/protesters%20arrested1_1564620346203.jpg_7564116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/protesters%20arrested1_1564620346203.jpg_7564116_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/protesters%20arrested1_1564620346203.jpg_7564116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/protesters%20arrested1_1564620346203.jpg_7564116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/protesters%20arrested1_1564620346203.jpg_7564116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Protest chants interrupt candidates at Democratic Debate's night 2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/ohio-man-allegedly-uses-demand-note-with-full-name-address-to-rob-bank" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Harrell&#x2c;&#x20;54&#x2c;&#x20;allegedly&#x20;tried&#x20;ordering&#x20;a&#x20;teller&#x20;to&#x20;hand&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;cash&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Bank&#x20;location&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;around&#x20;11&#x20;a&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;Division&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x20;via&#x20;WJW&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span 