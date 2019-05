PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Police investigators are looking into a deadly shooting that happened in South Phoenix late Monday night.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Tommy Thompson Tuesday morning, officers were called out to the 1000 block of W. Dobbins Road, following reports of a shooting near a bus stop in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 18-year-old Jalen Juwaun Terrell, shot. Terrel was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"We heard pop, pop, and at first, I go 'that wasn't a gun', and my son goes 'yeah it was, mom'," said Karen Saavedra, who lives in the area. The shooting happened right in front of her home, and the incident, Saavedra said, has really shaken her.

"So, just to see this kid randomly gunned down for no reason, it just doesn't make any sense," said Saavedra. "It's sad. An innocent life. 18-year-old kid. For what?"

Terrell went to high school in Mesa, but was living with family in a Phoenix neighborhood. Police officials said Terrell's two friends who were with him at the time said someone in the area shot at him for unknown reasons. The suspect or suspects have not been identified.

"If our community members have heard anything, even if it's the second or third time, it's information like that that helps us solve a crime," said Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Shooting Scene (Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/