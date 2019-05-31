< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: Man had sex with teenage girl inside Mormon church chapel data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police: Man had sex with teenage girl inside Mormon church chapel&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/police-man-had-sex-with-teenage-girl-inside-mormon-church-chapel" data-title="Police: Man had sex with teenage girl inside Mormon church chapel" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/police-man-had-sex-with-teenage-girl-inside-mormon-church-chapel" addthis:title="Police: Man had sex with teenage girl inside Mormon church chapel"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410160723.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410160723");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410160723_410190595_149796"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410160723_410190595_149796";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410190595","video":"570074","title":"Man%20accused%20of%20having%20sex%20with%20teen%20at%20Mormon%20church%20chapel","caption":"Court%20documents%20have%20provided%20some%20shocking%20details%20surrounding%20a%20man%20who%20is%20accused%20of%20having%20sex%20with%20a%2014-year-old%20girl%20inside%20a%20Mormon%20church%20chapel%2C%20twice.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F31%2FMan_accused_of_having_sex_with_teen_at_M_0_7339459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F31%2FMan_accused_of_having_sex_with_teen_at_Mormon_ch_570074_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653955860%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DfQiqCfupw54TSfTP3pRxgkxZqYw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fpolice-man-had-sex-with-teenage-girl-inside-mormon-church-chapel"}},"createDate":"May 31 2019 05:11PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410160723_410190595_149796",video:"570074",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Man_accused_of_having_sex_with_teen_at_M_0_7339459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Court%2520documents%2520have%2520provided%2520some%2520shocking%2520details%2520surrounding%2520a%2520man%2520who%2520is%2520accused%2520of%2520having%2520sex%2520with%2520a%252014-year-old%2520girl%2520inside%2520a%2520Mormon%2520church%2520chapel%252C%2520twice.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/31/Man_accused_of_having_sex_with_teen_at_Mormon_ch_570074_1800.mp4?Expires=1653955860&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=fQiqCfupw54TSfTP3pRxgkxZqYw",eventLabel:"Man%20accused%20of%20having%20sex%20with%20teen%20at%20Mormon%20church%20chapel-410190595",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fpolice-man-had-sex-with-teenage-girl-inside-mormon-church-chapel"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 31 2019 03:09PM MST
Video Posted May 31 2019 05:11PM MST
Updated May 31 2019 05:12PM MST <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Brandon%20Osorio%20Hernandez%20053119_1559339413840.jpg_7339060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Brandon%20Osorio%20Hernandez%20053119_1559339413840.jpg_7339060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Brandon%20Osorio%20Hernandez%20053119_1559339413840.jpg_7339060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Brandon%20Osorio%20Hernandez%20053119_1559339413840.jpg_7339060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Brandon%20Osorio%20Hernandez%20053119_1559339413840.jpg_7339060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brandon Osorio Hernandez" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Brandon Osorio Hernandez</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410160723-410156095" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Brandon%20Osorio%20Hernandez%20053119_1559339413840.jpg_7339060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Brandon%20Osorio%20Hernandez%20053119_1559339413840.jpg_7339060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Brandon%20Osorio%20Hernandez%20053119_1559339413840.jpg_7339060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Brandon%20Osorio%20Hernandez%20053119_1559339413840.jpg_7339060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Brandon%20Osorio%20Hernandez%20053119_1559339413840.jpg_7339060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brandon Osorio Hernandez" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Brandon Osorio Hernandez</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410160723" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> Court documents have provided some shocking details surrounding a man who is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl inside a Mormon church chapel, twice.</p><p>The suspect, identified in the documents as 20-year-old Brandon Osorio Hernandez, is being charged with sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse, and aggravated luring. According to a probable cause statement prepared by Tempe Police, the two incidents happened at an LDS church on the 1800 block of E. Del Rio Drive, near the intersection of Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive and across the street from McClintock High School.</p><p>Police officials said the victim and Osorio Hernandez met at their church several years ago, and that their families are friends. The victim said she began to chat with Osorio Hernandez several months prior, via Snapchat. The conversations started normal, but then, Osorio Hernandez began to ask the victim for nude photographs, and the victim, out of concern that she would lose Osorio Hernandez as a friend, sent him the nude photos. The victim said she lost count of how many photos she sent, as she had sent so many. In return, Osorio Hernandez would send nude photos of himself as well.</p><p>The first incident, according to police, happened at around 7:00 p.m. on May 1, when Osorio Hernandez and the victim met alone in the chapel. The two then moved to a secluded closet area and had sex. The second incident happened at the same time on May 15. Court documents provided graphic details concerning the sexual encounters.</p><p>Osorio Hernandez, police said, was arrested on the afternoon of May 24. During a post-<em>Miranda</em> police interview, Osorio Hernandez said that in the second incident, the victim kissed him, and forced his hands up her shirt.</p><p>Bond for Osorio Hernandez is set at $150,000. </p><p>On Friday, Eric Hawkins, a spokesperson for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said Hernandez served as a secretary to a young men's group in the local congregation that was not a leadership position, and has since been removed from any role associated with young people. Hawkins also a statement on the incident.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>“The Church teaches its members to live according to high standards of morality and integrity. The behavior alleged in this incident falls far below such a standard. Since learning of this situation from law enforcement, we have cooperated with authorities to ensure this individual was dealt with appropriately. He was serving as a secretary to a young men group (not a leadership position) in the local congregation, and has been removed from any role associated with young people.</em></p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>“The Church has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to abuse. This means that if we learn of abuse, we cooperate with civil authorities to report and investigate the abuse. Offenders are also subject to the laws of God. Whether or not someone is convicted of abuse, offenders are subject to Church discipline and could lose their membership in the Church.</em></p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>“Our hearts ache for victims of abuse, and the Church is committed to addressing incidents of abuse wherever they are found. Up Next: class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/police-woman-left-7-year-old-5-month-old-in-car-while-she-went-shopping" title="Police: Woman left 7-year-old, 5-month-old in car while she went shopping" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Surprise_Police__Woman_left_kids_in_car__0_7340738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Surprise_Police__Woman_left_kids_in_car__0_7340738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Surprise_Police__Woman_left_kids_in_car__0_7340738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Surprise_Police__Woman_left_kids_in_car__0_7340738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Surprise_Police__Woman_left_kids_in_car__0_7340738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Valley mother is in trouble with the law, as she is accused of leaving her seven-year-old and five-month-old in the car, while she went shopping." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman left 7-year-old, 5-month-old in car while she went shopping</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 05:47PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SURPRISE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A Valley mother is in trouble with the law, as she is accused of leaving her seven-year-old and five-month-old in the car, while she went shopping.</p><p>It was two days ago when an apparent shopping trip turned into a dangerous situation for the kids, after police in Surprise said their mother, Morgan Dowse, left them unattended for nearly an hour. Dowse went into A Rue 21 store on Grand Avenue in Surprise, but left behind the children. Some concerned people in the parking lot called police, because they were worried about the children's safety.</p><p>When police arrived, they found the five-month-old baby in the car, upside down in the car seat. Police officials said they then brought the child inside the store to confront Dowse. As for the seven-year-old, that child had left the car to join Dowse in the store before police got there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/92-year-old-nurse-still-in-the-workforce-has-no-plans-of-retirement" title="92-year-old nurse still in the workforce; has no plans of retirement" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_7339463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_7339463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_7339463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_7339463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_7339463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People typically leave the workforce around their 70s or so, but one Valley woman has far surpassed that. She's in her 90s and still works as a nurse." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>92-year-old nurse still in the workforce; has no plans of retirement</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:17PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 05:17PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - People typically leave the workforce around their 70s or so, but one Valley woman has far surpassed that. She's in her 90s and still works as a nurse.</p><p>This woman is fun, feisty, and full of life. Talking with her today, you'd never be able to tell she's in her 90s. She graduated nursing school in 1948 - she says it's her job that keeps her going and retirement isn't in her vocabulary.</p><p>When you think of growing old, some may picture themselves by the beach or in an active retirement facility, but for Nina Clark, it's the complete opposite. At 92-years-old, she works about 30 hours a week as a pre-admission resting nurser at Banner Del E Webb Medical Center. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizonans-react-to-news-of-trump-s-mexico-tariff-plan" title="Arizonans react to news of Trump's Mexico tariff plan" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_7340510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_7340510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_7340510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_7340510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_7340510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="News of President Donald Trump's plans to impose a tariff on imports from Mexico is hitting many Arizona businesses hard. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizonans react to news of Trump's Mexico tariff plan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:16PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 05:14PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- News of President Donald Trump's plans to impose a tariff on imports from Mexico is hitting many Arizona businesses hard. </p><p>Mexico is Arizona’s biggest trade partner, with trade worth $9 billion a year. This tariff is like an extra $450 million tax that will promptly be passed on to the average consumer. Even things like tacos will be a target, costing more to make and eat.</p><p>"I think it just makes it harder for people making minimum wage, the lower-income people," said Antonio Camargo. "It's just going to get harder for people."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/man-sentenced-to-prison-for-urinating-in-memphis-cereal-factory"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/cereal%20thumb_1559346559859.jpg_7339449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Packages of cereal rest on a shelf for sale at Amelia's Grocery Outlet, a "surplus" or "salvage" grocer that buys manufacturers' closeouts, March 27, 2008 in New Holland, Pennsylvania. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)" title="80400443_1559346559859-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man sentenced to prison for urinating in Memphis cereal factory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/92-year-old-nurse-still-in-the-workforce-has-no-plans-of-retirement"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_7339463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_20190601001707"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>92-year-old nurse still in the workforce; has no plans of retirement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizonans-react-to-news-of-trump-s-mexico-tariff-plan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_7340510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_20190601001348"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arizonans react to news of Trump's Mexico tariff plan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/nasa-chooses-companies-to-create-moon-landers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/moon-landers_1559347359272_7340231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="moon-landers_1559347359272-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NASA chooses companies to create moon landers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/92-year-old-nurse-still-in-the-workforce-has-no-plans-of-retirement" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_7339463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_7339463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_7339463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_7339463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/92_year_old_nurse_still_in_the_workforce_0_7339463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>92-year-old nurse still in the workforce; has no plans of retirement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizonans-react-to-news-of-trump-s-mexico-tariff-plan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_7340510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_7340510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_7340510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_7340510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Arizonans_react_to_Trump_s_Mexico_tariff_0_7340510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizonans react to news of Trump's Mexico tariff plan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/nasa-chooses-companies-to-create-moon-landers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/moon-landers_1559347359272_7340231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/moon-landers_1559347359272_7340231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/moon-landers_1559347359272_7340231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/moon-landers_1559347359272_7340231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/moon-landers_1559347359272_7340231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA chooses companies to create moon landers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/made-in-arizona-company-takes-sustainable-approach-to-makeup-removal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Made_in_Arizona__Company_takes_sustainab_0_7340224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Made_in_Arizona__Company_takes_sustainab_0_7340224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Made_in_Arizona__Company_takes_sustainab_0_7340224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Made_in_Arizona__Company_takes_sustainab_0_7340224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Made_in_Arizona__Company_takes_sustainab_0_7340224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Made in Arizona: Company takes sustainable approach to makeup removal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/adot-crash-closes-sr-347-in-both-directions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Annotation%202019-05-31%20164822_1559346548679.jpg_7339448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Annotation%202019-05-31%20164822_1559346548679.jpg_7339448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Annotation%202019-05-31%20164822_1559346548679.jpg_7339448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Annotation%202019-05-31%20164822_1559346548679.jpg_7339448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/Annotation%202019-05-31%20164822_1559346548679.jpg_7339448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> 