Brandon Osorio Hernandez Brandon Osorio Hernandez

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Court documents have provided some shocking details surrounding a man who is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl inside a Mormon church chapel, twice.

The suspect, identified in the documents as 20-year-old Brandon Osorio Hernandez, is being charged with sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse, and aggravated luring. According to a probable cause statement prepared by Tempe Police, the two incidents happened at an LDS church on the 1800 block of E. Del Rio Drive, near the intersection of Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive and across the street from McClintock High School.

Police officials said the victim and Osorio Hernandez met at their church several years ago, and that their families are friends. The victim said she began to chat with Osorio Hernandez several months prior, via Snapchat. The conversations started normal, but then, Osorio Hernandez began to ask the victim for nude photographs, and the victim, out of concern that she would lose Osorio Hernandez as a friend, sent him the nude photos. The victim said she lost count of how many photos she sent, as she had sent so many. In return, Osorio Hernandez would send nude photos of himself as well.

The first incident, according to police, happened at around 7:00 p.m. on May 1, when Osorio Hernandez and the victim met alone in the chapel. The two then moved to a secluded closet area and had sex. The second incident happened at the same time on May 15. Court documents provided graphic details concerning the sexual encounters.

Osorio Hernandez, police said, was arrested on the afternoon of May 24. During a post-Miranda police interview, Osorio Hernandez said that in the second incident, the victim kissed him, and forced his hands up her shirt.

Bond for Osorio Hernandez is set at $150,000.

On Friday, Eric Hawkins, a spokesperson for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said Hernandez served as a secretary to a young men's group in the local congregation that was not a leadership position, and has since been removed from any role associated with young people. Hawkins also a statement on the incident.

“The Church teaches its members to live according to high standards of morality and integrity. The behavior alleged in this incident falls far below such a standard. Since learning of this situation from law enforcement, we have cooperated with authorities to ensure this individual was dealt with appropriately. He was serving as a secretary to a young men group (not a leadership position) in the local congregation, and has been removed from any role associated with young people.

“The Church has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to abuse. This means that if we learn of abuse, we cooperate with civil authorities to report and investigate the abuse. Offenders are also subject to the laws of God. Whether or not someone is convicted of abuse, offenders are subject to Church discipline and could lose their membership in the Church.

“Our hearts ache for victims of abuse, and the Church is committed to addressing incidents of abuse wherever they are found. We continue to ask members and leaders to surround those harmed by such tragic situations with love, help, and the hope available through Jesus Christ.”