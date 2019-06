MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) --- A man was arrested after police say he was caught on surveillance camera video kicking a 6-week-old kitten near the Superstition Freeway and Country Club Drive.

Police say on June 4, 23-year-old Nicholas Grayson Calfy was chasing the kitten in a parking lot before covering it with his shirt. He cornered the kitten and kicked it four times.

According to the Mesa police report, Calfy repositioned the kitten back into the corner between each kick.

"The kitten was then observed in a dazed condition and could no longer run or defend itself from the defendant. The kitten was observed laying on the ground, trembling."

Investigators say Calfy was seen a short time later returning to look at the kitten for a minute while smoking a cigarette. He did not provide medical assistance to the kitten.

The following morning, the kitten was found in the same location. It was taken to a veterinary hospital, where the staff stated the kitten sustained head trauma, trauma-induced hyphema, and neurologic tremors.

Officers said Calfy admitted to abusing the cat and being drunk at the time. He did not remember the cat. Police searched Calfy's backpack and found methamphetamines.

Calfy is now facing animal cruelty and drug possession charges. His next court date is June 25.

FOX News Channel contributed to this report.