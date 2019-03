PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police say a man is dead after being struck by a car in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, 37-year-old Chris Hamilton was crossing the street in a crosswalk against a red light near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road when he was struck by a 2002 Toyota Sequoia.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 45-year-old driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and impairment does not appear to be a factor.