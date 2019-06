Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized two homes in the same south Phoenix neighborhood. Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized two homes in the same south Phoenix neighborhood.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized two homes in the same south Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Phoenix police, the suspect broke into two homes near 24th Street and Roeser Road in the middle of the day on May 29.

One of the victims had surveillance video which showed the suspect climbing through a window and pulling out a handgun while searching the home.

The suspect then stole handguns from the home.

No one else was inside the home during the burglary.

The suspect is described as a black man with black hair and an unknown mark on his left cheek.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.