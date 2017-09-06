Suspect in Casa Grande shooting dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound on Loop 202

Related Headlines Police investigate shooting in Casa Grande

- A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Casa Grande Wednesday morning has reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Loop 202.

According to ADOT officials, the westbound lanes of Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) is shut down at Country Club Drive in Mesa, as a result of the incident, which they have called a "police situation".

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Fregoso, was reportedly running from authorities, following a shooting that injured a male Casa Grande police officer and a female employee. The two are reportedly at Phoenix area hospitals for treatment, with serious injuries.

In a statement, ADOT officials said the eastbound lanes remain open.

