TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Tempe's city council was packed to capacity on Thursday night, with many still chanting for justice for a teen shot and killed by police, while some rallied to support law enforcement.

The East Valley city's mayor had to ask protestors to calm down at times, but the crowd protesting against police made sure to voice their demands inside and outside of the meeting. They were there to protest for justice for 14-year-old Antonio Arce. Arce was shot in the back by Tempe Police officer Joseph Jaen on January 15, after the teen was allegedly seen stealing from a car before running from police. Arce was believed to be holding a gun, but it turned out to be an airsoft replica. Arce’s death has sparked multiple protests, with supporters of the Arce family demanding Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir and Officer Jaen be fired. In addition, they demanded the investigation be opened up to the public.

“A member in this community was murdered by the police department, and we understand that as elected officials, they hide behind the positions that they have and they wash their hands of it and they don't speak publicly about it. That's not appropriate,” said Luke Black with Poder In Action.

Meanwhile, those backing the blue showed up to make their presence felt as well.

“It's very tough," said Derek Dare. "They don't have split-second decisions to make. Everyone's against them it seems because nobody obeys the rules it seems like. It's a respect thing also.”

As far as the investigation, city officials say it's in the Maricopa County Attorney’s hands, but there's no timeline on when it will be complete.