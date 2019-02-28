< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police supporters, protesters gather at Tempe City Council meeting addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/police-supporters-protesters-gather-at-tempe-city-council-meeting" addthis:title="Police supporters, protesters gather at Tempe City Council meeting"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-392315209.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-392315209");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_392315209_392314152_107497"></div> <script>$(function(){var 28 2019 09:25PM By Justin Lum
Posted Feb 28 2019 09:26PM MST
Video Posted Feb 28 2019 09:25PM MST
Updated Mar 01 2019 04:18AM MST <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/52F2CD3C6D744A69941FC775123FE31C_1551414218571_6839164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/52F2CD3C6D744A69941FC775123FE31C_1551414218571_6839164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/52F2CD3C6D744A69941FC775123FE31C_1551414218571_6839164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/52F2CD3C6D744A69941FC775123FE31C_1551414218571_6839164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/52F2CD3C6D744A69941FC775123FE31C_1551414218571_6839164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-392315209-392313582" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/52F2CD3C6D744A69941FC775123FE31C_1551414218571_6839164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/52F2CD3C6D744A69941FC775123FE31C_1551414218571_6839164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/52F2CD3C6D744A69941FC775123FE31C_1551414218571_6839164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/52F2CD3C6D744A69941FC775123FE31C_1551414218571_6839164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/52F2CD3C6D744A69941FC775123FE31C_1551414218571_6839164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-392315209" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines392315209' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-police-officer-not-hurt-following-officer-involved-shooting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/15/Capture_1547591792698_6631268_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Officer involved shooting in Tempe</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/protest-in-tempe-following-officer-involved-shooting-that-killed-14-year-old-suspect"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/15/Capture_1547591792698_6631268_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Protest over deadly police shooting of 14-year-old</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-police-release-details-of-deadly-officer-involved-shooting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/15/Capture_1547591792698_6631268_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>14-year-old killed in Tempe police shooting</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-police-chief-offers-condolences-to-family-impacted-by-deadly-officer-involved-shooting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/18/vlcsnap-2019-01-18-17h07m56s299_1547857584929_6646844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Tempe Police chief speaks out on deadly shooting</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> Tempe's city council was packed to capacity on Thursday night, with many still chanting for justice for a teen shot and killed by police, while some rallied to support law enforcement.</p><p>The East Valley city's mayor had to ask protestors to calm down at times, but the crowd protesting against police made sure to voice their demands inside and outside of the meeting. They were there to protest for justice for 14-year-old Antonio Arce. Arce was shot in the back by Tempe Police officer Joseph Jaen on January 15, after the teen was allegedly seen stealing from a car before running from police. Arce was believed to be holding a gun, but it turned out to be an airsoft replica. Arce’s death has sparked multiple protests, with supporters of the Arce family demanding Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir and Officer Jaen be fired. In addition, they demanded the investigation be opened up to the public. </p><p>“A member in this community was murdered by the police department, and we understand that as elected officials, they hide behind the positions that they have and they wash their hands of it and they don't speak publicly about it. That's not appropriate,” said Luke Black with Poder In Action.</p><p>Meanwhile, those backing the blue showed up to make their presence felt as well.</p><p>“It's very tough," said Derek Dare. "They don't have split-second decisions to make. Everyone's against them it seems because nobody obeys the rules it seems like. It's a respect thing also.”</p><p>As far as the investigation, city officials say it's in the Maricopa County Attorney’s hands, but there's no timeline on when it will be complete.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">UPDATE<br /> There have been 4 total arrests as a result of the protest.<br /> 1-Agg assault on a Police Officer<br /> 2-Disorderly Conduct<br /> 1-Obstructing a Roadway<br /> We respect and support the rights of those who wish to peacefully protect. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4379"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/fd-phoenix-firetruck-hit-by-vehicle-while-responding-to-car-fire" title="FD: Phoenix firetruck hit by vehicle while responding to car fire" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/FD__Phoenix_firetruck_hit_by_vehicle_whi_0_7344693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/FD__Phoenix_firetruck_hit_by_vehicle_whi_0_7344693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/FD__Phoenix_firetruck_hit_by_vehicle_whi_0_7344693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/FD__Phoenix_firetruck_hit_by_vehicle_whi_0_7344693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/FD__Phoenix_firetruck_hit_by_vehicle_whi_0_7344693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Phoenix Fire says a Phoenix firetruck was struck by a vehicle on Sunday while responding to a car fire. The crash happened on the I-10 eastbound near 67th Avenue." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FD: Phoenix firetruck hit by vehicle while responding to car fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 08:15PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:37PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Fire says a Phoenix firetruck was struck by a vehicle on Sunday while responding to a car fire. The crash happened on the I-10 eastbound near 67th Avenue.</p><p>Firefighters say a speeding car hit the fire truck while they were responding to that car fire. The crash left several people hurt.</p><p>"The collision was five vehicles in total and there were two people injured," said Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department. "The driver of the vehicle that collided into engine 24 and also one firefighter from engine 24."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-budget-includes-money-to-expand-interstate-17-1" title="Arizona budget includes money to expand Interstate 17" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona budget includes money to expand Interstate 17</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 08:33AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:18PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona's next state budget will help pay for building additional lanes along 23 miles (37 kilometers) of Interstate 17 north of the Phoenix area in two stretches where traffic can be clogged, particularly on summer and holiday weekends and after wrecks.</p><p>The project will add so-called two flex lanes that could be used for travel in either direction on 16 miles (26 kilometers) between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point Rest Area and a third traffic lane in each direction on 7 miles (11 kilometers) between Anthem and Black Canyon City.</p><p>Legislation signed Friday by Gov. Doug Ducey for the fiscal year beginning July 1 provides $130 million over three years for the I-17 project. The federal government and the Maricopa Association of Governments also will contribute funding.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/farmers-are-now-able-to-legally-grow-hemp-in-arizona" title="Farmers are now able to legally grow hemp in Arizona" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Farmers_are_now_able_to_legally_grow_hem_0_7344843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Farmers_are_now_able_to_legally_grow_hem_0_7344843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Farmers_are_now_able_to_legally_grow_hem_0_7344843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Farmers_are_now_able_to_legally_grow_hem_0_7344843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Farmers_are_now_able_to_legally_grow_hem_0_7344843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It is now officially legal for farmers to grow hemp in the state of Arizona." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Farmers are now able to legally grow hemp in Arizona</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff</span>, <span class="author">Jennifer Martinez </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 07:11PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:12PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - It is now officially legal for farmers to grow hemp in the state of Arizona.</p><p>The Arizona Hemp Program, which launched Saturday, falls under the jurisdiction of the state's agriculture department. The program allows hemp to be used to manufacture products and allows them to be shipped across state lines.</p><p>Farmers will also be eligible to apply for USDA crop insurance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fd-phoenix-firetruck-hit-by-vehicle-while-responding-to-car-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/FD__Phoenix_firetruck_hit_by_vehicle_whi_0_7344693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FD__Phoenix_firetruck_hit_by_vehicle_whi_0_20190603043525"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FD: Phoenix firetruck hit by vehicle while responding to car fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/farmers-are-now-able-to-legally-grow-hemp-in-arizona"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Farmers%20legally%20grow%20hemp%20060219_1559520595427.jpg_7344714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Farmers legally grow hemp 060219_1559520595427.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Farmers are now able to legally grow hemp in Arizona</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/family-of-woman-shot-and-killed-in-west-phoenix-parking-lot-holds-car-wash-for-funeral-expenses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_20190603001500"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family of woman shot and killed in West Phoenix parking lot holds car wash for funeral expenses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-company-working-with-law-enforcement-to-better-respond-to-mental-health-crisis-calls"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Axon empathy training 060219_1559522592461.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Valley company working with law enforcement to better respond to mental health crisis calls</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-budget-includes-money-to-expand-interstate-17-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20I-17%20expansion%20060219_1559535481942.jpg_7344846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Arizona budget includes money to expand Interstate 17</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/farmers-are-now-able-to-legally-grow-hemp-in-arizona" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Farmers%20legally%20grow%20hemp%20060219_1559520595427.jpg_7344714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Farmers%20legally%20grow%20hemp%20060219_1559520595427.jpg_7344714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Farmers%20legally%20grow%20hemp%20060219_1559520595427.jpg_7344714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Farmers%20legally%20grow%20hemp%20060219_1559520595427.jpg_7344714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Farmers%20legally%20grow%20hemp%20060219_1559520595427.jpg_7344714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Farmers are now able to legally grow hemp in Arizona</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/family-of-woman-shot-and-killed-in-west-phoenix-parking-lot-holds-car-wash-for-funeral-expenses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/Family_of_woman_shot_and_killed_in_West__0_7344498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of woman shot and killed in West Phoenix parking lot holds car wash for funeral expenses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-company-working-with-law-enforcement-to-better-respond-to-mental-health-crisis-calls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/02/KSAZ%20Axon%20empathy%20training%20060219_1559522592461.jpg_7344731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Valley company working with law enforcement to better respond to mental health crisis calls</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/us-now-seeking-social-media-details-from-all-visa-applicants-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US now seeking social media details from all visa applicants</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> 