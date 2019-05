PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Mesa Police say a couple suspected of killing a Mesa man over the weekend has been located and arrested in California.

According to a statement released by Mesa Police officials Wednesday afternoon, Ryan and Laura Nuckoles were arrested on Tuesday in Redondo Beach, California. The victim, identified as Ryan Nuckoles' brother, Robert Nuckoles, was killed at a home on 75th Street in Mesa on May 4.

Police said Wednesday that Hermosa Beach Police officers located Ryan and Laura's 13-year-old son on Monday, and recovered Ryan and Laura's car as well. Mesa Police then shared the information with other agencies, leading to Ryan and Laura's arrests the following day.

Mesa Police officials said the 13-year-old will be reunited with his biological father. Both Ryan and Laura are being charged with first-degree murder.