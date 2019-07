GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police say three people have been stabbed in Glendale and a suspect has not been caught.

Officials responded to the scene near the area of 6900 North 59th Ave. and found three victims. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victims' conditions is not currently known.

Police say no one is in custody and the situation is being investigated by patrol officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.