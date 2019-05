GOODYEAR, Ariz. (FOX 10) - "The Special Olympics, every year, puts on a torch run [to] go hand-in-hand with law enforcement so we can bring awareness to Special Olympics," said Sgt. Jamie Benker with the Goodyear Police Department.

The Goodyear Police Department has been involved with the Special Olympics for the past 20 years. It's a cause each and every member of the force is honored to support.

"I'll be in the truck," Officer Dane Scheckel said.

The run starts at MC-85 and Cotton Lane where the torch is handed off by the Buckeye Police Department. Participants from Goodyear run seven miles and finish about an hour and a half later at the southwest corner of Litchfield Road and Van Buren, where they will hand off the torch to members from the Avondale Police Department.

Traffic Alert. 8:30am @BuckeyeAZPD will participate in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run. We will begin at the Buckeye Pd on Apache, head E on MC85 to Cotton Ln. please drive with caution in this area. pic.twitter.com/tzxKQag00z — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) May 2, 2019

"This is great for the community," Officer Scheckel said.

The Goodyear Police Department participates in a number of events that raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics. Those take place throughout the year.