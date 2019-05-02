< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police torch run to benefit Special Olympics Arizona GOODYEAR, Ariz. (FOX 10) - "The Special Olympics, every year, puts on a torch run [to] go hand-in-hand with law enforcement so we can bring awareness to Special Olympics," said Sgt. Jamie Benker with the Goodyear Police Department.

The Goodyear Police Department has been involved with the Special Olympics for the past 20 years. It's a cause each and every member of the force is honored to support.

"I'll be in the truck," Officer Dane Scheckel said.

The run starts at MC-85 and Cotton Lane where the torch is handed off by the Buckeye Police Department. Participants from Goodyear run seven miles and finish about an hour and a half later at the southwest corner of Litchfield Road and Van Buren, where they will hand off the torch to members from the Avondale Police Department. "This is great for the community," Officer Scheckel said.

The Goodyear Police Department participates in a number of events that raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics. Those take place throughout the year. CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Several Valley veterans were honored Thursday night at an American Legion in the North Valley.

The celebration, called "The Gathering of Heroes", took place in Cave Creek. Patriot Guard riders escorted the U.S. flag and U.S. Military flags from Scottsdale to Cave Creek to honor the vets.

On Friday, the Arizona chapter of the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation is scheduled to host its 14th annual golf tournament, which is dedicated to the nation's military. PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- As investigators continue to comb through debris at St. Joseph Catholic Church in North Phoenix to look for clues about what sparked a devastating fire , church staff are combing the debris for any items they can salvage.

Phoenix Fire, Police, and ATF agents are sifting through evidence, and it appears two possible causes stand out. One is arson, and police are looking into whether the fire was related to two other burglaries in the same area that happened around the same time the fire started to burn.

The other possibility that stands out is the possibility that this could have been an accident. Arizona woman accused of running over boyfriend with car, claims she 'blacked out' The incident was observed by two witnesses in the area.</p><p>Police say after striking the victim with her vehicle, Santillan fled the scene. The boyfriend was left laying on the roadway. 