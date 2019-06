PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing on a Valley Metro Bus. The incident happened overnight.

According to police, a man and woman got into a bus near Central and Thomas. They didn't know each other but were talking near the back. That's when police say the man started touching the woman, so she stabbed him.

At first, the man didn't realize he'd been stabbed and kept talking, and touching the woman - so she stabbed him again. Police say the man then hit her and when they both tried getting off the bus near 51st Ave., he hit her again.

Officers were already on their way after the driver called for help. Both were hurt, but should be OK.