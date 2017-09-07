Police: Woman arrested in shotgun killing in apartment

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Glendale police have arrested a 53-year-old woman in the shotgun killing of another woman described as an acquaintance.

Police say Dorothy Lee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Sept. 1 killing of 57-year-old Linda Harris.

Officer Tiffany Smith says Harris was shot just inside the door of an apartment where several people were playing cards.

Smit says a motive isn't known and that there's no indication that Harris did anything to provoke Lee, who lived within a few blocks from the apartment.

Smith says Lee is accused of aggravated assault because she allegedly pointed a shotgun at a man who was in the apartment.

It's not immediately known whether Lee has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.