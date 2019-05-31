< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: Woman left 7-year-old, 5-month-old in car while she went shopping https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Sandra%20Dowse%20053119_1559349722853.jpg_7340540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/31/KSAZ%20Sandra%20Dowse%20053119_1559349722853.jpg_7340540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Morgan Dowse" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Morgan Dowse</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410200186" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>SURPRISE, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> A Valley mother is in trouble with the law, as she is accused of leaving her seven-year-old and five-month-old in the car, while she went shopping.</p><p>It was two days ago when an apparent shopping trip turned into a dangerous situation for the kids, after police in Surprise said their mother, Morgan Dowse, left them unattended for nearly an hour. Dowse went into A Rue 21 store on Grand Avenue in Surprise, but left behind the children. Some concerned people in the parking lot called police, because they were worried about the children's safety.</p><p>When police arrived, they found the five-month-old baby in the car, upside down in the car seat. Police officials said they then brought the child inside the store to confront Dowse. As for the seven-year-old, that child had left the car to join Dowse in the store before police got there.</p><p>According to police, Dowse told them she got caught up talking to a teacher of one of the children inside the store, and that there was a good deal on underwear. The car itself was running with the AC on, but police officials said the children were able to move freely in the busy parking lot. and were endangered. More Arizona News Stories 92-year-old nurse still in the workforce; has no plans of retirement
By Danielle Miller
Posted May 31 2019 03:17PM MST
Updated May 31 2019 05:17PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - People typically leave the workforce around their 70s or so, but one Valley woman has far surpassed that. She's in her 90s and still works as a nurse. This woman is fun, feisty, and full of life. Talking with her today, you'd never be able to tell she's in her 90s. She graduated nursing school in 1948 - she says it's her job that keeps her going and retirement isn't in her vocabulary. At 92-years-old, she works about 30 hours a week as a pre-admission resting nurser at Banner Del E Webb Medical Center. Arizonans react to news of Trump's Mexico tariff plan
By Brian Webb, FOX 10
Posted May 31 2019 04:16PM MST
Updated May 31 2019 05:14PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- News of President Donald Trump's plans to impose a tariff on imports from Mexico is hitting many Arizona businesses hard.
Mexico is Arizona's biggest trade partner, with trade worth $9 billion a year. This tariff is like an extra $450 million tax that will promptly be passed on to the average consumer. Even things like tacos will be a target, costing more to make and eat.
"I think it just makes it harder for people making minimum wage, the lower-income people," said Antonio Camargo. "It's just going to get harder for people." Made in Arizona: Company takes sustainable approach to makeup removal
By Danielle Miller
Posted May 31 2019 02:42PM MST
Updated May 31 2019 04:51PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - For many women, taking off makeup leads to you tossing out countless wipes that become stained and ruined over time. But one company has a product that not only is making the makeup removal process easier, but safer. Simple, but effective, the MakeUp Eraser is becoming a hit for people looking to minimize the mess when taking off makeup. While other wipes or pads may be loaded with different chemicals, this Phoenix-based company says "just add water." "There's nothing toxic in it," said Lacy Kutzman, director of business development with MakeUp Eraser. "It's good for your skin, it's hypo-allergenic, [and] dermatologists approve." Most Recent 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/LISA%20THUMB_1559353714750.jpg_7341348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/LISA%20THUMB_1559353714750.jpg_7341348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/LISA%20THUMB_1559353714750.jpg_7341348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lisa&#x20;Pace&#x2c;&#x20;43&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Knoxville&#x2c;&#x20;has&#x20;battled&#x20;skin&#x20;cancer&#x20;for&#x20;around&#x20;20&#x20;years&#x2e;&#x20;She&#x20;is&#x20;also&#x20;a&#x20;college&#x20;basketball&#x20;coach&#x2c;&#x20;championed&#x20;over&#x20;86&#x20;skin&#x20;cancer&#x20;removal&#x20;procedures&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lisa&#x20;Pace&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'I got back up 87 times': Woman recovers from 86 skin cancer surgeries, sends message of hope</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/multiracial-girl-and-boy-3-and-8-desperately-seeking-rare-live-saving-transplant-matches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Ailani%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%202_1559352406007.jpg_7340579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Ailani%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%202_1559352406007.jpg_7340579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Ailani%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%202_1559352406007.jpg_7340579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Ailani%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%202_1559352406007.jpg_7340579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Ailani%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%202_1559352406007.jpg_7340579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ailani&#x20;Myers&#x2c;&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Ryan&#x20;Jacoby&#x2c;&#x20;8&#x2c;&#x20;are&#x20;both&#x20;of&#x20;mixed&#x20;races&#x20;and&#x20;in&#x20;need&#x20;of&#x20;potential&#x20;donors&#x20;to&#x20;join&#x20;the&#x20;Be&#x20;The&#x20;Match&#x20;marrow&#x20;registry&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Provided&#x20;images&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;family&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Multiracial girl and boy, 3 and 8, desperately seeking rare, life-saving transplant matches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/superstitions-dont-rule-the-us-womens-national-team-but-they-definitely-have-some" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/sadfsafdsafsad_1559351769279_7341145_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/sadfsafdsafsad_1559351769279_7341145_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/sadfsafdsafsad_1559351769279_7341145_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/sadfsafdsafsad_1559351769279_7341145_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/sadfsafdsafsad_1559351769279_7341145_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Co-captain&#x20;Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x20;says&#x20;13&#x20;is&#x20;her&#x20;lucky&#x20;number&#x20;and&#x20;its&#x20;been&#x20;hers&#x20;since&#x20;the&#x20;day&#x20;she&#x20;started&#x20;playing&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tim&#x20;Warner&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Superstitions don't rule the US Women's National Team — but they definitely have some</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/20-per-fish-colorado-parks-and-wildlife-offering-anglers-cash-to-catch-invasive-species" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/coloradofish_pregnantnorthernpikepress_053119_1559345636235_7340205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/coloradofish_pregnantnorthernpikepress_053119_1559345636235_7340205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/coloradofish_pregnantnorthernpikepress_053119_1559345636235_7340205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/coloradofish_pregnantnorthernpikepress_053119_1559345636235_7340205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/coloradofish_pregnantnorthernpikepress_053119_1559345636235_7340205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;pregnant&#x20;northern&#x20;pike&#x20;fish&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Colorado&#x20;Parks&#x20;and&#x20;Wildlife&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Colorado&#x20;Parks&#x20;and&#x20;Wildlife&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>$20 per fish: Colorado Parks and Wildlife offering anglers cash to catch invasive species</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/police-woman-left-7-year-old-5-month-old-in-car-while-she-went-shopping" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Police: Woman left 7-year-old, 5-month-old in car while she went shopping 