President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/president-trump-suspends-plan-to-impose-tariff-on-mexican-products" addthis:title="President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411468058.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411468058");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411468058_411478223_175734"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411468058_411478223_175734";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411478223","video":"572495","title":"Trump%3A%20Mexico%20tariff%20plan%20suspended","caption":"President%20Donald%20Trump%20said%20Friday%20he%20is%20suspending%20plans%20to%20impose%20tariffs%20on%20imports%20from%20Mexico.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FTrump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FTrump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_572495_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654565449%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D1aEsDTdnCjJ5NcCmaKJEeWfL1t4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fpresident-trump-suspends-plan-to-impose-tariff-on-mexican-products%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1P27jQwxqlD3s3becP1_QAyTVzSUuuN-oFsLl-yKRlrb6-w9LdaKZ3m1s"}},"createDate":"Jun 07 2019 06:30PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411468058_411478223_175734",video:"572495",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"President%2520Donald%2520Trump%2520said%2520Friday%2520he%2520is%2520suspending%2520plans%2520to%2520impose%2520tariffs%2520on%2520imports%2520from%2520Mexico.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_572495_1800.mp4?Expires=1654565449&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=1aEsDTdnCjJ5NcCmaKJEeWfL1t4",eventLabel:"Trump%3A%20Mexico%20tariff%20plan%20suspended-411478223",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fpresident-trump-suspends-plan-to-impose-tariff-on-mexican-products%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1P27jQwxqlD3s3becP1_QAyTVzSUuuN-oFsLl-yKRlrb6-w9LdaKZ3m1s"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 05:42PM MST
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 06:30PM MST
Updated Jun 07 2019 06:31PM MST <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411468058-411173930" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411468058" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines411468058' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/politics/trump-hitting-mexico-with-5-percent-tariff-in-response-to-migrants"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-1152629894_1559261537517_7333077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump hitting Mexico with 5 percent tariff</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) --</strong> President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico.</p><p>The President announced his decision in two tweets made on his verified Twitter account.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to....</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1137155056044826626?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-cards="hidden" data-conversation="none" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1137155057667989511?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>In the tweets, the President said the U.S. has reached an agreement with Mexico to suspend the tariffs indefinitely, in return for Mexico to take "strong measures to stem the tide of migration" through the U.S.-Mexico border. Details on the agreement, Trump said, will be released by the State Department.</p><p>The tweet marked a change in tone from earlier Friday, when his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters in Ireland before Trump took off: "Our position has not changed. The tariffs are going forward as of Monday." Trump has often said unpredictability helps him negotiate.</p><p>On May 30, President Trump said in a tweet that the U.S. will impose a 5% tariff on all imports from Mexico, starting on June 10, 'until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. (sic)"</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,..</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1134240653926232064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>A tax on all Mexican goods , which would increase every month up to 25% under Trump's plan, would have had enormous economic implications for both countries. Americans bought $378 billion worth of Mexican imports last year, led by cars and auto parts. Many members of Trump's Republican Party and business allies have urged him to reconsider -- or at least postpone actually implementing the tariffs as talks continue -- citing the potential harm to American consumers and manufactures.</p><p>U.S. and Mexican officials held a third day of talks at the U.S. State Department trying to hash out a deal that would satisfy Trump's demand that Mexico dramatically increase its efforts to crack down on migrants.</p><p>The talks were said to be focused, in part, on attempting to reach a compromise on changes that would make it harder for migrants who pass through Mexico from other countries to claim asylum in the U.S., those monitoring the situation said. Mexico has opposed such a change but appeared open to considering a potential compromise that could include exceptions or waivers for different types of cases.</p><p>Trump has nonetheless embraced tariffs as a political tool he can use to force countries to comply with his demands -- in this case on his signature issue of immigration. And he appeared poised earlier Friday to invoke an emergency declaration that would allow him to put the tariffs into effect if that is his final decision, according to people monitoring the talks.</p><p>Beyond Trump and several White House advisers, few in his administration believe the tariffs are a good idea, according to officials familiar with internal deliberations. Those people worry about the negative economic consequences for Americans and believe the tariffs -- which would likely spark retaliatory taxes on U.S. exports -- would also hurt the administration politically.</p><p>Republicans in Congress have warned the White House that they are ready to stand up to the president to try to block his tariffs, which they worry would spike costs to U.S. consumers, harm the economy and imperil a major pending U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal .</p><p><em>This story is developing. PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- In August, Phoenix voters will vote on a light rail expansion. Now, the push is on from people for and against the project to get their message out.

The project would expand light rail service from Central Phoenix south to Baseline Road, along Central Avenue. This ballot proposition had gone to a judge, as many propositions do, but the group pushing this won their appeal. Now, voters can decide whether or not to keep the light rail going.</p><p>The group opposing light rail expansion, Building A Better Phoenix, celebrated in South Phoenix after their ballot initiative, Proposition 105, will go to a vote in August following a green light from the appeals court.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/teens-graduate-from-scottsdale-fire-teen-academy" title="Teens graduate from Scottsdale Fire teen academy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A week-long Scottsdale Fire teen academy wrapped up on Friday. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teens graduate from Scottsdale Fire teen academy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 03:48PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 06:19PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A week-long Scottsdale Fire teen academy wrapped up on Friday.

The academy features a few dozen teens with hands-on training and a real understanding of what it takes to work as a first responder every day. No one is willing to talk, citing the fact the investigation is still ongoing.</p><p>The young family was riding in a pickup when they collided with the fire truck. None of the firefighters were seriously injured. Initially, representatives of Phoenix Police told FOX 10 the fire truck had its lights and sirens on at the time of the collision. Now, they will only say it is under investigation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-seems-to-say-moon-is-part-of-mars-in-confusing-tweet-criticizing-nasas-plan-for-another-visit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump and a close-up image of the moon are shown in file photos. President Donald Trump and a close-up image of the moon are shown in file photos. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Trump seems to say moon is part of Mars in confusing tweet criticizing NASA's plan for another visit
Phoenix to vote on light rail expansion in August
Teens graduate from Scottsdale Fire teen academy
Bradley Jenkins, 30, pictured in a booking photo alongside an undated image of Allissa Jenkins (née Martin).
Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her Most Recent
Phoenix to vote on light rail expansion in August
Teens graduate from Scottsdale Fire teen academy
Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her
Source: Driver of fire truck involved in deadly April crash is the nephew of Phoenix's Fire Chief
Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Phoenix_to_vote_on_light_rail_expansion__0_7366011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Phoenix_to_vote_on_light_rail_expansion__0_7366011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Phoenix_to_vote_on_light_rail_expansion__0_7366011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Phoenix_to_vote_on_light_rail_expansion__0_7366011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Phoenix to vote on light rail expansion in August</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/teens-graduate-from-scottsdale-fire-teen-academy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Teens_graduate_from_Scottsdale_Fire_teen_0_7366009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teens graduate from Scottsdale Fire teen academy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/newlywed-plunges-to-her-death-while-video-recording-husband-beating-her" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bradley&#x20;Jenkins&#x2c;&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;Allissa&#x20;Jenkins&#x20;&#x28;n&#x26;eacute&#x3b;e&#x20;Martin&#x29;&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/source-driver-of-fire-truck-involved-in-deadly-april-crash-is-the-nephew-of-phoenix-s-fire-chief" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Source__Driver_of_fire_truck_involved_in_0_7365920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Source__Driver_of_fire_truck_involved_in_0_7365920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Source__Driver_of_fire_truck_involved_in_0_7365920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Source__Driver_of_fire_truck_involved_in_0_7365920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Source__Driver_of_fire_truck_involved_in_0_7365920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Source: Driver of fire truck involved in deadly April crash is the nephew of Phoenix's Fire Chief</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x20;is&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;publicly&#x20;shaming&#x20;customers&#x20;into&#x20;using&#x20;their&#x20;reusable&#x20;bags&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span 