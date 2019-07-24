< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Prosecutor in Jodi Arias trial faces disciplinary hearing amid misconduct allegations Prosecutor in Jodi Arias trial faces disciplinary hearing amid misconduct allegations
By Brian Webb, FOX 10
Posted Jul 24 2019 05:28PM MST
Video Posted Jul 24 2019 05:22PM MST
Updated Jul 25 2019 12:45PM MST PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The county prosecutor made famous in the Jodi Arias trial is about to face a disciplinary hearing. Juan Martinez is accused of lying about leaking information to a blogger he was having an affair with, communicating with a dismissed juror, and sexually harassing several female co-workers. Martinez could face a range of punishments, including losing his law license, over the allegations in this ethics complaint, which was filed in March 2019.

Around a dozen witnesses expected to testify against him, including the blogger and several women who claim they used to hide in the bathroom to get away from Martinez at work.

Martinez gained national notoriety after getting a guilty verdict in the Arias trial and sending her away to prison for life for the gruesome killing of boyfriend, Travis Alexander. There is, however, a new narrative emerging about the high-powered prosecutor.

Martinez denied leaking information to blogger Jen Wood during the sentencing phase of the Arias trial, while also denying the two were having a sexual relationship. The complaint says both of those claims are false. Martinez is also accused of leaking information on the identity of juror number 17. the lone holdout against giving Arias the death penalty, and he is accused of communicating with dismissed juror number three, who tried to initiate a sexual relationship with him, including sending nude pictures.

The complaint says Martinez told juror number three he could get into trouble, but went ahead and asked her how other jurors might view evidence or aspects of the case.

In the allegations, several co-workers apparently compiled a "JM List" of Martinez's sexually predatory conduct. More Arizona News Stories

Delta refused to let family's service dog fly, sparking discrimination allegation
By Jennifer Martinez, FOX 10
Posted Jul 27 2019 09:29PM MST
Updated Jul 27 2019 09:30PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A California family in need of a service dog for their daughter is going through a tumultuous time when an airline refused to let the animal board a plane.

The dog came from a Valley rescue agency, but plans hit a snag when the airline refused to allow the support dog on the flight.

The dog, Daisy, was donated to the California family after the owner became too ill to take care of her. src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Delta_refused_to_let_family_s_service_do_0_7554242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Delta_refused_to_let_family_s_service_do_0_7554242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Delta_refused_to_let_family_s_service_do_0_7554242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Delta_refused_to_let_family_s_service_do_0_7554242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Delta_refused_to_let_family_s_service_do_0_7554242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A California family in need of a service dog for their daughter is going through a tumultuous time when an airline refused to let the animal board a plane." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Delta refused to let family's service dog fly, sparking discrimination allegation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Martinez, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 09:29PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 09:30PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A California family in need of a service dog for their daughter is going through a tumultuous time when an airline refused to let the animal board a plane.</p><p>The dog came from a Valley rescue agency, but plans hit a snag when the airline refused to allow the support dog on the flight.</p><p>The dog, Daisy, was donated to the California family after the owner became too ill to take care of her.</p> Made In Her Image to hold film making camp at Phoenix Art Museum
By Marcy Jones
Posted Jul 27 2019 01:18PM MST
Updated Jul 27 2019 07:32PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Calling all female filmmakers! Made In Her Image is hosting a two-day filmmaking catalyst incubator camp followed by a screening at the Phoenix Art Museum on July 31.

At Made In Her Image, anything is possible. Founded by director and visual activist Malakai, the goal is to create without limits.

"Just being able to have a young girl leave here with the empowerment and the courage to create without fear - that's all I want," Malakai said. https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Made_In_Her_Image_to_hold_film_making_ca_0_7554082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Made_In_Her_Image_to_hold_film_making_ca_0_7554082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Made_In_Her_Image_to_hold_film_making_ca_0_7554082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Calling all female filmmakers! Made In Her Image is hosting a two-day filmmaking catalyst incubator camp followed by a screening at the Phoenix Art Museum on July 31. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Made In Her Image to hold film making camp at Phoenix Art Museum</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 01:18PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 07:32PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Calling all female filmmakers! Made In Her Image is hosting a two-day filmmaking catalyst incubator camp followed by a screening at the Phoenix Art Museum on July 31. </p><p>At Made In Her Image, anything is possible. State lawmaker blasted for saying U.S. might look like South America
By Associated Press
Posted Jul 27 2019 07:04PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) -- A veteran Arizona legislator is apologizing while defending herself from criticism for comments she made on immigration and birth rates.

The Phoenix New Times posted audio of a July 15 speech during which state Sen. Sylvia Allen said a flood of immigration and low birth rates among whites amid a lack cultural assimilation mean "we're going to look like South American countries very quickly."

The Republican from Snowflake, Arizona, who is white, also said the U.S. has to regulate immigration so the country can provide jobs, education, health care and other needs. Sylvia Allen said a flood of immigration and low birth rates among whites amid a lack cultural assimilation mean "we're going to look like South American countries very quickly."</p><p>The Republican from Snowflake, Arizona, who is white, also said the U.S. has to regulate immigration so the country can provide jobs, education, health care and other needs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/made-in-her-image-to-hold-film-making-camp-at-phoenix-art-museum" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Made_In_Her_Image_to_hold_film_making_ca_0_7554082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Made_In_Her_Image_to_hold_film_making_ca_0_7554082_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Made_In_Her_Image_to_hold_film_making_ca_0_7554082_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Made_In_Her_Image_to_hold_film_making_ca_0_7554082_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/Made_In_Her_Image_to_hold_film_making_ca_0_7554082_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Made In Her Image to hold film making camp at Phoenix Art Museum</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/state-lawmaker-blasted-for-saying-us-might-look-like-south-america" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/vlcsnap-2019-07-27-19h00m22s785_1564279270786_7554187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/vlcsnap-2019-07-27-19h00m22s785_1564279270786_7554187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/vlcsnap-2019-07-27-19h00m22s785_1564279270786_7554187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/vlcsnap-2019-07-27-19h00m22s785_1564279270786_7554187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/27/vlcsnap-2019-07-27-19h00m22s785_1564279270786_7554187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State lawmaker blasted for saying U.S. might look like South America</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-man-bitten-in-the-thigh-by-shark-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona man bitten in the thigh by shark in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/surprise-police-officials-release-new-information-surrounding-deadly-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Surprise Police officials release new information surrounding deadly shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/russi-taylor-voice-of-minnie-mouse-dies-at-75" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/27/GettyImages-909022506_1564268576285_7554148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 