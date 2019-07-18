< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Puppies left to die in a dumpster find fur-ever homes

By FOX 10 Staff

Posted Jul 18 2019 01:37PM MST
Updated Jul 18 2019 10:43PM MST fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Puppies left to die in a dumpster find fur-ever homes&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/puppies-left-to-die-in-a-dumpster-find-fur-ever-homes" data-title="Puppies left to die in a dumpster find fur-ever homes" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/puppies-left-to-die-in-a-dumpster-find-fur-ever-homes" addthis:title="Puppies left to die in a dumpster find fur-ever homes"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418958071.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418958071");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418958071-418959136"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20puppy%20adoptions%20071819_1563482437203.jpg_7532706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20puppy%20adoptions%20071819_1563482437203.jpg_7532706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20puppy%20adoptions%20071819_1563482437203.jpg_7532706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20puppy%20adoptions%20071819_1563482437203.jpg_7532706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20puppy%20adoptions%20071819_1563482437203.jpg_7532706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418958071-418959136" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20puppy%20adoptions%20071819_1563482437203.jpg_7532706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20puppy%20adoptions%20071819_1563482437203.jpg_7532706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20puppy%20adoptions%20071819_1563482437203.jpg_7532706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20puppy%20adoptions%20071819_1563482437203.jpg_7532706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20puppy%20adoptions%20071819_1563482437203.jpg_7532706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/puppies-left-to-die-in-a-dumpster-find-fur-ever-homes">FOX 10 Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 01:37PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:43PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418958071" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines418958071' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/5-puppies-found-abandoned-in-phoenix-dumpster-inside-duffel-bag"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20puppies%20in%20dumpster_1563301790964.jpg_7526245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>5 puppies found abandoned in Phoenix dumpster</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) </strong>-- Three puppies were found alive in a dumpster earlier in the week have found their fur-ever homes Thursday.</p> <p>Early on Thursday morning, dozens lined up to take the pups home, with the Arizona Humane Society drawing the names of the winners, who got to adopt one of the three Chihuahua mixed that were found in duffel bag in South Phoenix.</p> <p>AHS' Animal Cruelty Investigator, along with police, responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Baseline Road where the puppies were found in a dumpster on Tuesday. Two of the puppies were dead and three were alive.</p> <p>"A Good Samaritan went to throw out some trash in the dumpster, and they saw a duffel bag moving, so they opened it and there were five puppies in there,” said Kelsey Dickerson with the Arizona Humane Society.</p> <p>The surviving puppies are all female, 11-week-old Chihuahua mixes. All have been spayed and vaccinated, and are safe and sound with their new owners.</p> <p>"These pups are miraculous, because two of their littermates died because of the heat," said Dickerson. "It's crazy that these are pretty healthy."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">These 3 cuties are now up for adoption at the Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus. They were found in a duffel bag in a dumpster in S Phoenix. If you have info, call <a href="https://twitter.com/SilentwitnessAZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SilentwitnessAZ</a>. You can adopt a cat or kitten today or tomorrow for just a donation to <a href="https://twitter.com/azhumane?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@azhumane</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX10Phoenix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX10Phoenix</a> <a href="https://t.co/lQ4wps9LK9">pic.twitter.com/lQ4wps9LK9</a></p> — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) <a href="https://twitter.com/mrobisonfox10/status/1151917668414308357?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 18, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">The three puppies 🐶🐶🐶 that were rescued from a dumpster earlier this week were all adopted today by three lucky families who entered a drawing to win their new furry family members!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FOX10Phoenix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FOX10Phoenix</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumaneSociety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumaneSociety</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Puppies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Puppies</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pets</a> <a href="https://t.co/mlE0ohVfoK">pic.twitter.com/mlE0ohVfoK</a></p> — EduardoSantiagoFOX10 (@esantiagoFOX10) <a href="https://twitter.com/esantiagoFOX10/status/1151933092493328384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 18, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">These sweet baby girls are up for adoption! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/saved?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#saved</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rescued?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rescued</a> <a href="https://t.co/ef3a79YVyy">https://t.co/ef3a79YVyy</a></p> — Christina Carilla (@ChristinaCFox10) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChristinaCFox10/status/1151923871555018753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 18, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Can you believe someone could leave something so beautiful zipped up in a duffle bag... in triple digit temps... in a DUMPSTER?! 😢 💔<br /> <br /> 🙏3 healthy/precious 11-week-old puppies were rescued by <a href="https://twitter.com/azhumane?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@azhumane</a>.<br /> <br /> 🐶They’ll be up for adoption at their Sunnyslope Shelter today @ 11am! <a href="https://t.co/aFM5cOt9ka">pic.twitter.com/aFM5cOt9ka</a></p> — Carmen Blackwell (@CarmenMB_Fox10) <a href="https://twitter.com/CarmenMB_Fox10/status/1151906079745273856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 18, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div> </section> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/cinder-lake-near-flagstaff-helped-train-astronauts-for-moon-missions" title="Cinder Lake near Flagstaff helped train astronauts for moon missions" data-articleId="419054731" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Northern_Arizona_lake_helped_train_astro_0_7533924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Northern_Arizona_lake_helped_train_astro_0_7533924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Northern_Arizona_lake_helped_train_astro_0_7533924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Northern_Arizona_lake_helped_train_astro_0_7533924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Northern_Arizona_lake_helped_train_astro_0_7533924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="50 years ago this week, man first set foot on the moon. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports on the role Cinder Lake near Flagstaff played to help prepare astronauts for the mission." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cinder Lake near Flagstaff helped train astronauts for moon missions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:35PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- 50 years ago this week, man first set foot on the moon.</p><p>The world was watching as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history as part of the Apollo 11 mission, but before that day, a big part of their training happened in Northern Arizona, from the Lowell Observatory to the Grand Canyon, and Meteor Crater</p><p>NASA astronauts also landed at Cinder Lake, located near Flagstaff, before man made that one small step on the moon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mesa-shelter-owner-facing-117-animal-cruelty-charges" title="Mesa shelter owner facing 117 animal cruelty charges" data-articleId="419051966" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Justin Lum reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mesa shelter owner facing 117 animal cruelty charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:00PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The former owner of Shelter Paws in Mesa is facing 117 counts of animal cruelty, stems from an incident in September 2018, when MCSO seized 52 dogs from the shelter. Five of them did not survive.</p><p>On Thursday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone called this case one of the worst animal cruelty cases he's ever seen.</p><p>"This is absolutely up there as far as one of the most egregious cases," said Sheriff Penzone, who also shared stories of survival and introduced Sandy and Amari, two of the 52 dogs rescued.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/aps-2-000-customers-without-power-in-north-phoenix-due-to-service-disruption-to-major-power-line" title="APS: Some customers without power in North Phoenix due to service disruption to major power line" data-articleId="419048217" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>APS: Some customers without power in North Phoenix due to service disruption to major power line</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:24PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:54PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with APS said Thursday night that thousands of its customers in North Phoenix are without power, due to what they describe as a service interruption to a major power line.</p><p>According to APS' outage map, an estimated 597 customers are without power, in an area stretching from Union Hills Drive to Helena Drive, and from 7th Street to 14th Street. Featured Videos

Cinder Lake near Flagstaff helped train astronauts for moon missions

Mesa shelter owner facing 117 animal cruelty charges

Phoenix Family Dollar store under state investigation following air conditioning woes

Carpenter leaves $3M fortune after death to put 33 people he didn't know through college (Photo by Stephen Nielsen.)" title="dale_1563501807952-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Carpenter leaves $3M fortune after death to put 33 people he didn't know through college</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418958071'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_" > <span id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/cinder-lake-near-flagstaff-helped-train-astronauts-for-moon-missions" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Northern_Arizona_lake_helped_train_astro_0_7533924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Northern_Arizona_lake_helped_train_astro_0_7533924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Northern_Arizona_lake_helped_train_astro_0_7533924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Northern_Arizona_lake_helped_train_astro_0_7533924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Northern_Arizona_lake_helped_train_astro_0_7533924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cinder Lake near Flagstaff helped train astronauts for moon missions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mesa-shelter-owner-facing-117-animal-cruelty-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shelter_owner_facing_117_animal_cruelty__0_7534069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mesa shelter owner facing 117 animal cruelty charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/aps-2-000-customers-without-power-in-north-phoenix-due-to-service-disruption-to-major-power-line" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/PHOENIX_1492457241605_3167713_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>APS: Some customers without power in North Phoenix due to service disruption to major power line</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/avondale-fire-service-repair-man-found-dead-at-home-s-attic-death-possibly-heat-related" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Avondale Fire: Service repair man found dead at home's attic; death possibly heat-related</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-family-dollar-store-under-state-investigation-following-air-condition-woes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Store_under_state_investigation_after_AC_0_7533657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Phoenix Family Dollar store under state investigation following air conditioning woes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418958071'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_400419992_1.0"> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/21/apps%20logo_1437523718851_53001_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section 