A vote is expected on Saturday to ratify the deal. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama reports." title="Tentative agreement reached in week-long Oakland teachers strike"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Tentative agreement reached in week-long Oakland teachers strike</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392520661-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/01/Avalon_animal_update_9_pm_3_1_0_6842866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Avalon animal update 9 pm 3/1" title="Avalon animal update 9 pm 3/1"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Avalon animal update 9 pm 3/1</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392514124-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/01/Child_abandonment_charge_dropped_against_0_6842632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Boyer reports." title="Child abandonment charge dropped against mother of Sherin Mathews"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Child abandonment charge dropped against mother of Sherin Mathews</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/police-scottsdale-man-arrested-for-stabbing-service-dog-over-100-times"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/01/Avalon_animal_update_9_pm_3_1_0_6842866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Avalon_animal_update_9_pm_3_1_0_20190302041848"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Man arrested for stabbing service dog 100 times</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/police-investigating-fatal-collision-involving-motorcycle-in-mesa"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="breaking news_1541716575406.jpg-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Fatal motorcycle collision in Mesa</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" Puppy found with rubber bands tied around ankles ready for a new forever home url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/KSAZ%20Little%20Foot%201%20022819_1551400601317.jpg_6838457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-392260965-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/KSAZ%20Little%20Foot%201%20022819_1551400601317.jpg_6838457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-392260965-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Little Foot 1 022819"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/KSAZ%20Little%20Foot%202%20022819_1551400601052.jpg_6838456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-392260965-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Little Foot 2 022819"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/KSAZ%20Little%20Foot%203%20022819_1551400604967.jpg_6838458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-392260965-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Little Foot 3 022819"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/little%20foot3_1549384664882.jpg_6719487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-392260965-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Little Foot 1 020519"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-392260965-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_vGNUj6FayhUL_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/KSAZ%20Little%20Foot%201%20022819_1551400601317.jpg_6838457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Little Foot 1 022819"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/KSAZ%20Little%20Foot%202%20022819_1551400601052.jpg_6838456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Little Foot 2 022819"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/28/KSAZ%20Little%20Foot%203%20022819_1551400604967.jpg_6838458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Little Foot 3 022819"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/little%20foot3_1549384664882.jpg_6719487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: Arizona Human Society" title="KSAZ Little Foot 1 020519"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Feb 28 2019 05:29PM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Feb 28 2019 05:37PM MST</span></p> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> Officials with Arizona Humane Society say "Little Foot", a puppy that was found with rubber bands tied around its ankles, is ready for a new forever home.</p><p>FOX 10 <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/7-week-old-puppy-recovering-after-being-found-with-rubber-bands-tied-around-ankles"><strong>first reported on the story in early February</strong></a>. At the time, Little Foot's feet were horribly swollen, which made it difficult for him to walk, and he had to undergo daily laser therapy and warm compress massages to promote blood flow and improve circulation in his paws.</p><p>According to a post made on Arizona Humane Society's verified Facebook page Thursday afternoon, a special adoption event will be held for Little Foot on March 3. Those interested in adopting Little Foot are invited to 1521 W. Dobbins Road in Phoenix to enter into an adoption drawing. Each household will be offered one ticket to adopt, and three tickets will be drawn, with the first household offered the first chance to adopt.</p><p>Adoption fee is $450. Doors open at 11:00 a.m., and the adoption drawing will take place at 12:00 noon.</p> <hr /><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="546" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fazhumane%2Fposts%2F10161805241385727&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">
Up Next:
Popular
Recent
Man arrested for stabbing service dog 100 times
Fatal motorcycle collision in Mesa
Mug Shot Gallery - March 2019
Texas Rangers playing ball with disabled children
Police investigate collision involving motorcycle
