PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Arizona Humane Society say "Little Foot", a puppy that was found with rubber bands tied around its ankles, is ready for a new forever home.

FOX 10 first reported on the story in early February. At the time, Little Foot's feet were horribly swollen, which made it difficult for him to walk, and he had to undergo daily laser therapy and warm compress massages to promote blood flow and improve circulation in his paws.

According to a post made on Arizona Humane Society's verified Facebook page Thursday afternoon, a special adoption event will be held for Little Foot on March 3. Those interested in adopting Little Foot are invited to 1521 W. Dobbins Road in Phoenix to enter into an adoption drawing. Each household will be offered one ticket to adopt, and three tickets will be drawn, with the first household offered the first chance to adopt.

Adoption fee is $450. Doors open at 11:00 a.m., and the adoption drawing will take place at 12:00 noon.

