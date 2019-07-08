< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/logo-fox-10-phoenix-ksaz-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 109°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/drone-zone">Drone Zone</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/wildfires">Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Latest Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/many-who-have-died-of-cardiac-arrest-may-have-had-undetected-heart-attacks-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac%20arrest%20banner_Getty_1562809150368.jpg_7513292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Many who have died of cardiac arrest may have had undetected heart attacks, study says"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/many-who-have-died-of-cardiac-arrest-may-have-had-undetected-heart-attacks-study-says">Many who have died of cardiac arrest may have had undetected heart attacks, study says</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/eat-more-hummus-chickpeas-used-in-popular-snack-are-good-for-earths-soil-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Eat more hummus: Chickpeas used in popular snack are good for Earth's soil, report says"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/eat-more-hummus-chickpeas-used-in-popular-snack-are-good-for-earths-soil-report-says">Eat more hummus: Chickpeas used in popular snack are good for Earth's soil, report says</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/att-becomes-first-mobile-service-provider-to-automatically-block-robocalls"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="AT&T becomes first mobile service provider to automatically block robocalls"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/att-becomes-first-mobile-service-provider-to-automatically-block-robocalls">AT&T becomes first mobile service provider to automatically block robocalls</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/odysea-recognized-as-first-autism-certified-aquarium-in-arizona"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Odysea recognized as first Autism certified aquarium in Arizona"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/odysea-recognized-as-first-autism-certified-aquarium-in-arizona">Odysea recognized as first Autism certified aquarium in Arizona</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/many-who-have-died-of-cardiac-arrest-may-have-had-undetected-heart-attacks-study-says">Many who have died of cardiac arrest may have had undetected heart attacks, study says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/eat-more-hummus-chickpeas-used-in-popular-snack-are-good-for-earths-soil-report-says">Eat more hummus: Chickpeas used in popular snack are good for Earth's soil, report says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/att-becomes-first-mobile-service-provider-to-automatically-block-robocalls">AT&T becomes first mobile service provider to automatically block robocalls</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/odysea-recognized-as-first-autism-certified-aquarium-in-arizona">Odysea recognized as first Autism certified aquarium in Arizona</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/they-cant-stop-all-of-us-more-than-250k-pledge-to-storm-area-51-to-uncover-alien-secrets">‘They can't stop all of us': More than 250K pledge to storm Area 51 to uncover alien secrets</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/jury-reaches-verdict-in-tempe-firefighter-s-murder-case">Jury finds Hezron Parks guilty of murdering Tempe Fire captain</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/forecast-video">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-traffic" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic" data-dropdown="drop-nav-traffic" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Traffic</a> <ul id="drop-nav-traffic" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/traveltimes.htm">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/index.html">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.gov/hcrsweb/webEventPrint.jsp?index=0&timeFilter=weekend&extents=-13233588.751319556,3726077.0813944945,-12072357.417611217,4124772.6209299536&layers=grey|green|yellow|red|rwis|nws|dms|tt|&icons=tri|dia|hex|capi|&ll=-118.8793503906253,31.715911398580843,-108.44783183593833,34.711711832302996&pw=1899&ph=652">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-video" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video" data-dropdown="drop-nav-video" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Video</a> <ul id="drop-nav-video" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92708591"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2699_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2699"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2699_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2699_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417430430'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME_1.0"> <section id="mod-alert-MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME" class="mod-wrapper mod-alert"> <div class="owl-carousel manual-carousel owl-theme" data-delay-milliseconds="5000" data-auto-play="true"> <div class="owl-wrapper-outer autoHeight"> <div class="owl-wrapper"> <div class="owl-item"> <div class="item alert-box"> <h2 class="message"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now" target='_blank' data-headline="STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now</a></h2> </div> </div> <div class="owl-item"> <div class="item alert-box"> <h2 class="message"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live" target='_blank' data-headline="FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!</a></h2> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="owl-controls clickable"> <div class="owl-buttons"> <div class="owl-prev"><i class="fa fa-angle-left"></i></div> <div class="owl-next"><i class="fa fa-angle-right"></i></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,c){if(!!c&&!!c.track&&!!c.trackLink){b("#mod-alert-MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME.mod-alert").one("click",".alert-box .message a",function(g){var f=b(this),d=f.attr("data-headline");c.trackLink(g,{event:"Banner Notification Action",properties:{page_action_type:"no page action type",page_message_id:"no page message id",page_message_type:"alert",page_message_text:d,page_message_title:d}})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0965_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0965"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0965_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-1'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0965_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[1,1]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[1,1]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417430430'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417430430" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417430430" data-article-version="1.0">Purple Heart medal donated to Goodwill in Tucson to be reunited with family</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-417430430" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Purple Heart medal donated to Goodwill in Tucson to be reunited with family&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/purple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family" data-title="Purple Heart medal donated to Goodwill in Tucson to be reunited with family" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/purple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family" addthis:title="Purple Heart medal donated to Goodwill in Tucson to be reunited with family"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417430430.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417430430");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417430430-416968259"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Goodwill Southern Arizona" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Goodwill Southern Arizona</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417430430-416968259" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Goodwill Southern Arizona" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Goodwill Southern Arizona</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/purple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family">FOX 10 Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 06:24PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 06:27PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417430430" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines417430430' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/goodwill-looking-for-family-of-person-who-owned-purple-heart-medal-after-it-was-donated-to-store"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Search for family of Purple Heart recipient</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>TUCSON, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> Officials with Goodwill in Southern Arizona said Wednesday they are working with the family of a World War II soldier to return a Purple Heart medal that was donated to a store in the Tucson area.</p><p>According to a tweet made to the organization's unverified Twitter page Wednesday morning, officials have been able to get in contact with Nick D'Amelio Jr.'s family, and are working with them to return the Purple Heart medal.</p><p>The medal, according to a tweet made by Goodwill officials on Monday, was donated in mid-June to a Goodwill location on Houghton and Golf Links Road, which is located on the eastern part of Tucson.</p><p>According to reports by Tucson television station KOLD-TV, D'Amelio, Jr. enlisted in the Navy and served in World War II, but never made it home to California to receive the medal, as he was considered lost at sea on September 6, 1943.</p><p><em>FOX 10 reported on this story from Phoenix.</em></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">7/10/19 7:55am UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who reached out, shared, & researched to help us find S2C Nick D'Amelio Jr.'s family. Please know that we had been in contact with the family this morning & are working with them to return the Purple Heart. We appreciate your support!</p>— GoodwillSouthernAZ (@goodwillsouthaz) <a href="https://twitter.com/goodwillsouthaz/status/1148968760679604224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 10, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story417430430 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story417430430 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-417430430",i="relatedHeadlines-417430430",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5180"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417430430'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4379"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/odysea-recognized-as-first-autism-certified-aquarium-in-arizona" title="Odysea recognized as first Autism certified aquarium in Arizona" data-articleId="417403709" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Odysea Aquarium has become the first certified Autism center in the state. Visitors and families with children on the Autism spectrum can now enjoy the best possible experience that caters to their needs. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Odysea recognized as first Autism certified aquarium in Arizona</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:24PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Odysea is now the first Autism certified aquarium in Arizona. The facility gives the best possible experience for children with Autism or sensory disabilities.</p><p>"Our team went through vigorous training to understand kids on [the] spectrum," said Greg Charbeneau, GM of Odysea Aquarium. "Becoming IBECCES certified is important for us because it allows families to understand that we are autism aware." </p><p>Popular areas like Tidal Touch, Sting Ray Shores and SeaTrek Experience give parents and caretakers a quiet, inclusive space, so any child with a special gift can have a great time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/jury-reaches-verdict-in-tempe-firefighter-s-murder-case" title="Jury finds Hezron Parks guilty of murdering Tempe Fire captain" data-articleId="417409048" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Jury_reaches_verdict_in_firefighter_s_mu_0_7511955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Jury_reaches_verdict_in_firefighter_s_mu_0_7511955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Jury_reaches_verdict_in_firefighter_s_mu_0_7511955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Jury_reaches_verdict_in_firefighter_s_mu_0_7511955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Jury_reaches_verdict_in_firefighter_s_mu_0_7511955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A jury has found a man charged in the death of a Tempe Fire Department Captain guilty of second-degree murder." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jury finds Hezron Parks guilty of murdering Tempe Fire captain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ty Brennan, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:53PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:04PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A jury has found a man charged in the death of a Tempe Fire Department Captain guilty of second-degree murder.</p><p>Hezron Parks was on trial for the shooting death of Kyle Brayer back in February 2018 in Scottsdale, and Parks' trial began in June.</p><p>According to official reports at the time, the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on a Saturday. Brayer, who was off-duty at the time, was riding on the back of a golf cart with other people. Parks was driving in a red Scion car and began driving closely, even bumping the rear end of the golf cart. Brayer got out of the cart and went up to the driver's side window and was shot in the head.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-corporation-commissioners-review-2017-aps-rate-hike" title="Arizona Corporation Commissioners review 2017 APS rate hike" data-articleId="417397695" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/State_Corporation_Commissioners_reviewin_0_7511672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/State_Corporation_Commissioners_reviewin_0_7511672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/State_Corporation_Commissioners_reviewin_0_7511672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/State_Corporation_Commissioners_reviewin_0_7511672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/State_Corporation_Commissioners_reviewin_0_7511672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Arizona Corporation Commission is deciding whether or not to rescind Arizona Public Service's 2017 rate increase and restore prior rates. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona Corporation Commissioners review 2017 APS rate hike</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:00PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:19PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Arizona Corporation Commission is deciding whether to rescind Arizona Public Service's 2017 rate increase and restore prior rates.</p><p>Thousands of customers signed a petition saying they were misled by the company to increase their power bills. And Stacey Champion, the woman who filed the complaint in January 2018 also raised more than $26,000 to hire a lawyer.</p><p>The 4.5% increase started in 2017 and this vote decides if the prior rate is to be restored. That hike, according to APS, meant a $6 monthly increase for customers, but Champion says her findings state the rate hike is actually about 12.5%, calling the 4.5 figure just the base.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/many-who-have-died-of-cardiac-arrest-may-have-had-undetected-heart-attacks-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Cardiac%20arrest%20banner_Getty_1562809150368.jpg_7513292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A monitor tracks vital signs as doctors perform an operation at the emergency heart surgery and interventional cardiology department of the Morozov Children's City Hospital, Moscow. (Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images)" title="Cardiac arrest banner_Getty_1562809150368.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Many who have died of cardiac arrest may have had undetected heart attacks, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/eat-more-hummus-chickpeas-used-in-popular-snack-are-good-for-earths-soil-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A plate of Hummus is served at a restaurant in the Lebanese coastal city of Tripoli, north of Beirut on October 20, 2014. (Photo Credit: JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images)" title="457536286_1562804248427-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Eat more hummus: Chickpeas used in popular snack are good for Earth's soil, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/att-becomes-first-mobile-service-provider-to-automatically-block-robocalls"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An AT&T logo on a cellphone is shown in front of a blurry purple background in a file photo. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="getty_attcellphonelogo_071019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>AT&T becomes first mobile service provider to automatically block robocalls</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/odysea-recognized-as-first-autism-certified-aquarium-in-arizona"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_20190711004825"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Odysea recognized as first Autism certified aquarium in Arizona</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417430430'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9829"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9182"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/purple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/KSAZ%20Purple%20Heart%20SoAZ%20Goodwill%20070819_1562633786159.jpg_7490646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Goodwill&#x20;Southern&#x20;Arizona" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Purple Heart medal donated to Goodwill in Tucson to be reunited with family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/eat-more-hummus-chickpeas-used-in-popular-snack-are-good-for-earths-soil-report-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/GettyImages-457536286%20THUMB_1562804248427.jpg_7511153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;plate&#x20;of&#x20;Hummus&#x20;is&#x20;served&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;restaurant&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Lebanese&#x20;coastal&#x20;city&#x20;of&#x20;Tripoli&#x2c;&#x20;north&#x20;of&#x20;Beirut&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;JOSEPH&#x20;EID&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eat more hummus: Chickpeas used in popular snack are good for Earth's soil, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/att-becomes-first-mobile-service-provider-to-automatically-block-robocalls" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/getty_attcellphonelogo_071019_1562805673822_7511841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;AT&#x26;amp&#x3b;T&#x20;logo&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;cellphone&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;blurry&#x20;purple&#x20;background&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Igor&#x20;Golovniov&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AT&T becomes first mobile service provider to automatically block robocalls</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/odysea-recognized-as-first-autism-certified-aquarium-in-arizona" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/10/Odysea_recognized_as_1st_Autism_certifie_0_7511784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Odysea recognized as first Autism certified aquarium in Arizona</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fda-warns-dog-owners-about-xylitol-sweetener-found-in-human-food-dental-products-can-be-deadly" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/SandypuppicKTTV11_1562805492322_7511912_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Oscar&#x20;Flores&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FDA warns dog owners about xylitol sweetener found in human food, dental products can be deadly</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417430430'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_400419992_1.0"> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/21/apps%20logo_1437523718851_53001_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9488_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9488"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KSAZ-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417430430');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417430430'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_400419992_1.0"> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/21/apps%20logo_1437523718851_53001_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/drone-zone">Drone Zone</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/wildfires">Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/traveltimes?start=0&length=25&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/map">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/cctv?start=0&length=10&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Traffic Cameras</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.azdot.gov/projects/other-restrictions/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/events">Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/jobs">Jobs at Fox 10</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/rss-feeds"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox10phoenix.com/id378121873?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-10-weather/id575220932?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ksaz.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/eeo-report">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4560",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4560\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2699_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2699",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2699\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5180",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5180\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0965_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0965",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0965\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4379",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4379\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5602",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5602\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9182",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9182\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9829",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9829\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9488_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9488",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9488\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0268",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0268\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-5\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fpurple-heart-medal-donated-to-goodwill-in-tucson-to-be-reunited-with-family"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1562464169000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"17 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43977);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>