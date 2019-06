PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Greater Phoenix Chapter of the American Red Cross says 17 people have been displaced after an apartment fire broke out in Phoenix. The fire happened near the intersection of 32nd Lane and Peoria Ave.

According to a press release, the Disaster Action team assessed the damages and provided emergency needs for those displaced.

American Red Cross would like to remind everyone that because we are in wildfire and monsoon season, it's important to have an escape plan in case of an emergency, to create an evacuation kit with food, water, and medications, as well as important documents.

If you need help in preparing for a possible disaster, visit www.redcross.org.