- 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire 5 years ago.

The men were honored during a memorial on Saturday. Families, friends and colleagues understand the sacrifices these 19 men made. June 30, 2013, was the day the Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives protecting Arizonans from the raging Yarnell Hill Fire.

People attending the service say that hearing the names of the firefighters read out loud made them feel a connection to them.

The service was also a chance for families who lost their loved one to recall memories. Karen and Jim Morris were attending the service, remembering their son Scott Norris, one of the 19 Hotshots who were killed in the wildfire. "We'll see you someday Scott, we'll be with you again someday," they said on Saturday.

Family members who lost their loved ones in the fire say they grieve every day. And while coping with the grief may not become easier, they say they learn to live with it, and find support from God.