PRESCOTT, Ariz. (FOX 10) — It has been six years since the Yarnell Hill Wildfire claimed the lives of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots.

The Hotshots were battling the deadly wildfire when they were overrun by the flames.

The team deployed fire shelters, but the fire was just too intense.

A memorial ceremony will be held Sunday, June 30 in Prescott and Yarnell at the site of the memorial.