Rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger in Maricopa 27 2019 05:06PM By Brian Webb, FOX 10
Posted Jun 27 2019 05:06PM MST
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 05:06PM MST https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/KSAZ%20Rayan%20Jarjes%20062719_1561680327820.jpg_7452285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/KSAZ%20Rayan%20Jarjes%20062719_1561680327820.jpg_7452285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rayan Jarjes" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Rayan Jarjes</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415152986" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>MARICOPA, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> Details are emerging of yet another horror story about a rideshare driver.</p> <p>The incident reportedly happened in the town on Maricopa, where a passenger said she was sexually assaulted by a male driver who was taking her home after a night out with friends. That driver, identified as 44-year-old Rayan Jarjes, has been arrested.</p> <p>The incident allegedly happened around at around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, when Jarjes picked up the alleged victim in Maricopa, where she lives. Before they got to her home, the alleged victim said she was sexually assaulted.</p> <p>Soon after that, Jarjes was behind bars. The man, who lives in a Peoria house, tells neighbors he’s a chemist. Shannon Rivera lives across the street from Jarjes.</p> <p>"Really friendly. Say hi, I talk to them, they wave every time they're out," said Rivera.</p> <p>According to Maricopa Police, Jarjes picked up the female passenger after she'd been drinking with friends. After chatting a bit, he allegedly reached to the backseat and began rubbing her legs and then sexually assaulted her while driving. Jarjes then pulled over and allegedly forced her to perform a sex act, as well as taking compromising pictures of her.</p> <p>It's not the kind of press other Lyft drivers want to hear.</p> <p>"It makes it harder on the rest of us trying to make a little extra money doing it the right way," said Lyft driver Collis Newbill.</p> <p>After the ride, the alleged victim told a friend, who called police. Soon after, Jarjes was in custody. According to officers, Jarjes was found with his zipper down, and the pictures were on his cell phone. Police officials said after first denying it, Jarjes finally admitted to the assault. He apparently told his female passenger he was having a hard time finding the right person for a relationship. Jarjes is actually married with two children, who were all on vacation overseas.</p> <p>"I know that she knows he's missing, but I think she thinks something happened to him, but I'm not sure she knows that," said Rivera.</p> <p>Jarjes is in the Pinal County Jail on $100,000 bond. More Arizona News Stories

Valley man dead following E-Scooter crash in San Diego
By Nicole Garcia, FOX 10
Posted Jun 27 2019 05:26PM MST data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Valley_man_dead_following_E_Scooter_cras_0_7452450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Valley_man_dead_following_E_Scooter_cras_0_7452450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Valley_man_dead_following_E_Scooter_cras_0_7452450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Valley_man_dead_following_E_Scooter_cras_0_7452450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Valley_man_dead_following_E_Scooter_cras_0_7452450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10&#39;s Nicole Garcia reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valley man dead following E-Scooter crash in San Diego</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nicole Garcia, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:26PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- An East Valley man is killed in a scooter crash in San Diego, California.</p><p>The victim, identified as 47-year-old Brian Witzeman from Scottsdale, was riding the scooter on the Mission Beach Boardwalk when the crash happened. Witzeman is the son of Rural Metro Fire Department founder Lou Witzeman. Officials in San Diego said Witzeman and a friend were riding scooters when Witzeman lost control and crashed. Witzeman then fell and landed on his chest on the concrete.</p><p>Less than an hour later, Witzeman died at the hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/olmost-the-weekend-art-exhibit-at-scottsdale-s-smoca-aims-to-get-people-thinking" title="Olmost The Weekend: Art exhibit at Scottsdale's SMoCA aims to get people thinking" data-articleId="415146155" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Olmost_The_Weekend__Art_exhibit_at_Scott_0_7452318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Olmost_The_Weekend__Art_exhibit_at_Scott_0_7452318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Olmost_The_Weekend__Art_exhibit_at_Scott_0_7452318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Olmost_The_Weekend__Art_exhibit_at_Scott_0_7452318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Olmost_The_Weekend__Art_exhibit_at_Scott_0_7452318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A new art exhibit in Scottsdale aims to get people thinking, as well as getting them involved.​​​​​​​ FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports, in this week's edition of Olmost The Weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Olmost The Weekend: Art exhibit at Scottsdale's SMoCA aims to get people thinking</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Stephanie Olmo, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 04:17PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 04:50PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A new art exhibit in Scottsdale aims to get people thinking, as well as getting them involved.</p><p>The exhibition, called Mutual Reality: Art on the Edge of Technology, is at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA). The exhibit features cutting-edge pieces that are meant to get people thinking.</p><p>"We are really trying to show a large scope of what's available, what the possibilities are, and then, maybe get you thinking about what else can be possible with art and technology," said curator Julie Ganas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-sky-harbor-airport-replacing-grass-turf-to-conserve-water" title="Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport replacing grass turf to conserve water" data-articleId="415149228" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Sky_Harbor_replacing_grass_turf_to_save__0_7452214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Sky_Harbor_replacing_grass_turf_to_save__0_7452214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Sky_Harbor_replacing_grass_turf_to_save__0_7452214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Sky_Harbor_replacing_grass_turf_to_save__0_7452214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/27/Sky_Harbor_replacing_grass_turf_to_save__0_7452214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's John Hook and Kari Lake report." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport replacing grass turf to conserve water</h4> By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 27 2019 04:42PM MST 