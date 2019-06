PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services will set up 12 heat relief stations throughout the Valley in response to the first Excessive Heat Warning of the year.

The warning is in effect starting Tuesday, June 11 through Thursday, June 13.

The following stations will be available for anyone to go indoors for cooling and hydration:

Apache Junction - Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E Broadway Rd.

- Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E Broadway Rd. Avondale - Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N 3rd Ave.

- Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N 3rd Ave. Chandler - Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E Saragosa St.

- Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E Saragosa St. Glendale - Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W Northern Ave. Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N 61st Ave

- Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W Northern Ave. Mesa - Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E 6th St.

- Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E 6th St. Phoenix - Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N 3rd Ave. Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W Clarendon Ave. Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center South Mountain, 1375 E Broadway Rd. The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E Van Buren St., Bldg. 2

- Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N 3rd Ave. Surprise - Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N Avenue of the Arts Blvd.

- Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N Avenue of the Arts Blvd. Tempe - Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E University Dr.

These heat relief stations will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the heat warning this week and on any other day the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning.

Mobile hydration units will also be available to target portions of the Valley with high homeless populations.

The Salvation Army will also hand out water to hikers at Piestewa Peak on warning days.